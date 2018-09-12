Blackhawks to honor Hall of Famer Stan Mikita at home opener

Fans sign a banner at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78. | James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Throughout this season, the Blackhawks are planning to honor the late Hall of Famer Stan Mikita, who died last month at 78.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that they’ll host a pregame ceremony at their home opener on Oct. 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The service will look back at Mikita’s life and illustrious 22-season career, which includes four Art Ross Trophies for being the NHL’s leading scorer in 1964, 1965, 1967 and 1968 and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

The Hawks will wear Mikita’s number, 21, on their home and road sweaters this season. His number will also remain painted on the ice at the United Center behind each goal.

The Blackhawks will honor the late Stan Mikita at their home opener on Oct. 7 with a pregame ceremony. They’ll also wear this “21” patch on their sweaters. pic.twitter.com/1wfs3eLtje — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) September 12, 2018

Mikita, who is the franchise’s all-time leading in points (1,467) and led the Hawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup, is already forever linked with the Hawks as his statue stands alongside fellow Hawks legend Bobby Hull’s outside the United Center.

Mikita died Aug. 7 in his home surrounded by his family. It was revealed in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia, a brutal disease that strips victims of their memories and eventually makes everyday tasks difficult.