Blackhawks’ aging core desperately seeking a rebound this season

Captain Jonathan Toews finds himself in an odd position as the Blackhawks prepare to open training camp on Friday.

For the first time since his rookie season, Toews, 30, is looking to prove himself.

The Hawks know keeping Toews productive affects the entire team. That’s why — at the expense of star right-winger Patrick Kane — they dealt left-winger Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017 and re-acquired Brandon Saad.

Toews and Saad had a history of success as linemates and the Hawks hoped the two could redevelop their chemistry.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews waits for a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 6-1. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

And although Kane adapted to coach Joel Quenneville’s shuffling of lines, Toews and Saad couldn’t click last season, and the Hawks suffered because of it.

The Hawks can’t afford to have what happened last season happen again this season especially if they want to make a run in the playoffs.

Here are the three aging core players that are due for a rebound season:

1. Center Jonathan Toews

Toews is the type of player that makes those around him better. So it was a no-brainer for the Hawks to sign him to an eight-year, $84 million deal in 2014.

Toews’ sharp decline over the last two seasons is puzzling, and the Hawks are trying to figure ways to revive their aging star.

Toews, who scored 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) last season, is more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. He’s the type of player that isn’t afraid to play aggressively and pursue the puck in the corners. But the modern NHL is shifting toward a younger and faster generation, something Toews has struggled to embrace.

Coming off his second consecutive down season, Toews said in July that he was working this summer to adopt a more youthful mindset. He also said he was working on figuring out how he could combine both speed and strength into his game.

In addition, the Hawks need Toews to stay health. He missed the final eight games with an upper-body injury last season.

2. Left-winger Brandon Saad

Saad is the type of player that’s only as good as his linemate.

After having two of the best seasons of his career, Saad regressed last season. His point total fell from a career-high 53 during the 2016-17 season to 35. And Saad scored only 18 goals, compared to the previous season when he had 24.

Some of Saad’s problems can be brushed off as bad puck luck. He had more shots on goal (237) than the season before, but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

3. Defenseman Duncan Keith

Defenseman Duncan Keith wants to forget last season ever happened. And toward the end of it, he didn’t even try to hide his dissatisfaction.

“It’s been frustrating,” Keith said of the 2017-18 season.

Keith has had down years before, but last season was different.

In 82 games, he put 187 shots on goal. Of those shots, Keith scored only twice. During his 13-season career, he has scored at least six goals nine times and more than 10 goals on three occasions.

Keith also had a career-low minus-29 ranking, which tied him for the ninth-worst in the NHL.

Some of Keith’s decline is normal as he’s on the latter half of his distinguished career, which is highlighted by two Norris trophies and a Conn Smythe trophy. But if the Hawks want to improve their defense, Keith must play an integral part.