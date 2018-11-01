Take a look at the Bulls’ new ‘City Edition’ jerseys

The Bulls on Thursday unveiled this season’s Nike “City Edition” jerseys and they’re amazing.

Similar to last season, the Bulls’ “City Edition” jerseys are inspired by the Chicago flag. The black jerseys have two light blue lines sandwiching four red stars and has two blue lines outlining the neck and arms.

The Bulls tweeted a photo of Lauri Markkanen sporting the black jerseys with the caption: “Chicago is OUR CITY.”

City Edition jerseys are here! pic.twitter.com/JjwGiqoryP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 1, 2018

Many fans have praised the jerseys as “must-buy” swag. The unique uniforms have also been granted Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono’s seal of approval.

The jerseys are only available for pre-sale now, but they’ll officially hit the shelves on Nov. 9.

In its first year as the NBA’s merchandise vendor, Nike implemented the “City Edition” jerseys last season.

The Bulls first “City Edition” jerseys were white with red and light blue stripes outlining the neck and arms. There were also four stars down the left side of the jersey. “Sweet Home” and the NBA logo are stitched to the bottom right corner.