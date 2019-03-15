Coming off career-best season, Steve Cishek determined to help Cubs in any way

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Steve Cishek throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Saturday, March 2, 2019. | Chris Carlson/Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Steve Cishek would rather be the Cubs’ workhorse than their knight in shining armor. Though that’s not to say, he’s against the idea of coming in and closing out the ninth inning.

Cishek is coming off a career-best season. As one of the most reliable arms in the Cubs’ bullpen, he owned a 2.18 ERA and allowed only 17 earned runs in a career-high 70⅓ innings and 80 appearances last season.

And Cishek, who also led Cubs relievers in strikeouts (78), sees no reason why he can’t do it again.

“I enjoy the workload,” he said Friday. “I enjoy being out there because position players are out there every single day and as a competition, you want to be out there, too. As long as I’m feeling good and the ball is coming out of my hand good, I was happy they kept throwing me out there.”

Though he pitched nearly every other game, Cishek said the Cubs were the best team to manage his pitching.

“I got more days where they told me I was down for sure than ever in my career last year,” he said. “It’s good to know those things because then mentally I can take a day off. I work myself up so much on days that I’m up just to make sure I’m ready, have a mental focus and ready to go in the game that having a mental day is nice.”

Manager Joe Maddon wants to utilize him in a similar role as last season. Cishek focused on getting his body in shape to handle that heavy workload. He spent countless hours in the weight room, focusing on his lower-body and shoulder strength.

It seems like the Cubs will start the season with a bruised-and-battered bullpen. Closer Brandon Morrow (shoulder) is expected to be out until May, while reliever Pedro Strop (hamstring) could miss Opening Day.

Who will be the Cubs closer at the start of the season?

“I won’t declare anyone a closer,” Maddon flat-out said. “Once Morrow is back, he will be the closer. But until we get to that point, I like the idea of using guys in higher leverage moment that suits their abilities better. So I don’t want to run away from a moment because I classified a guy a ninth-inning pitcher.”

Cishek, who was a closer with the Marlins and Mariners, said he’d be open to the idea of being a routine closer again.

“I know I’m capable of it,” Cishek said. “I’ve been in both situations where now I don’t really care. Whatever the coaching staff feels like. Where I can benefit the team best — that’s where I want to be. So whether it’s coming in the fourth inning and pitching an inning or two, or closing out a game or bridging a gap in any way, as long as you help a team win, I’m good with that.”

NOTE: Cubs infielder Daniel Descalso said his ailing shoulder is feeling better, though his timeline remains unclear.

Descalso, who hasn’t played since Saturday, hurt his shoulder going for a ball near the third-base line last week. He tried to reach for the ball, but lost his balance and landed on his shoulder.

“I don’t think it’s something to be too worried about,” he said.

It’s too early to say whether Descalso will be healthy for Opening Day in two weeks, team president Theo Epstein said.

“We’ll have to see how he bounces back the next couple days,” Epstein said.