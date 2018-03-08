Concussion shuts down Cubs catcher Taylor Davis

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs catcher Taylor Davis, a longtime minor leaguer who debuted with the Cubs last September, has been shut down the past week because of a concussion suffered when hit by a foul tip during live batting practice last week.

The popular Davis only began regular daily activities, such as walking outside and eating a normal lunch, Wednesday, five days after being injured. As for when he’ll return to the field, “I have no idea,” he said. “That’s all out of my hands. I’m just thankful I feel better. [Wednesday] I felt like a human being again.”

Davis, who got 15 minutes of national fame last summer for his habit of staring at TV cameras while at AAA Iowa, was catching Justin Hancock on Friday morning when struck.

“I’ve gotten hit in the face before – I’m a catcher,” he said. “I’ve been hit in the head.”

Taylor Davis in September

He didn’t think much of it at first and prepared for that afternoon’s game. But then didn’t feel well.

“I’m thankful I said something,” he said, “because the next couple days were tough. I haven’t had anything like this.

“I’m just thankful I feel better.”

