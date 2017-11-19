Corey Crawford, Anton Forsberg quickly build beneficial partnership

Corey Crawford is kind of a nerd.

OK, maybe nerd isn’t the right word. Wonk? Yeah, that’s a better word. He’s a hockey wonk. Crawford loves nothing more than diving deep into the finer details of goaltending — revolutionary techniques, cutting-edge mechanics, newfangled equipment. Anything that could make him just a little faster, just a little more flexible, just a little better.

Scott Darling was an even bigger wonk, a full-blown obsessive. The two goalies would talk about their craft for hours, breaking down everything from mechanics to mask design. They picked each others’ brains constantly, making each other better in the process.

Crawford has wasted little time trying to build a similar relationship with his new backup this season, Anton Forsberg. But the first time the two-time Stanley Cup champion asked the guy with 10 NHL games under his belt what he thought about a save he had made, and how he could have made it more easily, Forsberg was flabbergasted.

Corey Crawford is tied for the league lead in save percentage with Sergei Bobrovsky. (AP Photo)

“That was actually something that was shocking for me, that he was actually asking me things to discuss,” Forsberg said. “You see that he wants to learn every day and get better every day. He’s always trying to improve his game, all the little details.”

The dialogue is near constant. During stoppages in play, Crawford might swing by the bench and ask Forsberg if he’s picked up on anything that could be useful in a game. During intermissions, the two chat with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite about what he could be doing better. After practices, the two will linger at their locker stalls, talking technique. Video sessions with Crawford, Forsberg and Waite drag on as they wade into esoteric topics and terminology that sound like gibberish to their teammates.

“We talk a lot about how to play the post, how to avoid interference, when to stay back, when to take an extra step,” Forsberg said. “He’s always square and in the right spot, and it’s because he does all those little things right. He’s always so well prepared.”

Basically, any forum — the game, the dressing room, a plane, a restaurant — can turn into an impromptu goaltenders meeting.

“That’s always a big part of getting better — seeing the game differently, getting different perspectives,” Crawford said. “It’s like anything else, if you sit in a meeting for anything, you can get different ideas. It’s the same thing for goaltending. For us, we’re just trying to find what gives us a better chance to stop the puck. So we go over situations, we talk about stuff on the ice. It’s good to go back and forth, just to see what works.”

That partnership is not forced, either. Crawford considers himself lucky that he’s found kindred spirits in his previous backups, including Ray Emery and Antti Raanta, and now Forsberg. Crawford almost got bashful when asked if he takes special pride in Raanta and Darling — his two protégés — becoming No. 1 goalies with the help of his tutelage. He instead insisted they got there on their own merits. If anything, they all helped each other along the way.

Now, as he takes Forsberg under his wing and into his confidence, Crawford is still teaching, and more importantly, still learning. He is tied with reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky for the best save percentage in the league at .933, and is coming off another stellar effort in a 2-1 win over the Penguins. Forsberg, meanwhile, has impressed Joel Quenneville and Crawford in his four starts, going 1-1-2 with a pair of hard-luck losses.

“I just think it’s really important to have that trust and to be able to talk about things,” Crawford said. “Having that sort of chemistry and that sort of friendship is only going to make us both better.”

