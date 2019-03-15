Corey Crawford’s return to top form boosts Blackhawks’ long shot playoff hopes

MONTREAL — After his second return from concussion-related issues this season, Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford not only is back, but getting back to his old self.

“Definitely,” Crawford said after the Hawks practiced Saturday at Bell Centre in preparation for Saturday night’s game against the Canadiens. “Reading plays faster. Definitely feel way quicker than before. It’s nice to feel that way. Feel confident.

“Then again, it’s not one or two guys. It’s everybody playing hard. I think in the Dallas game [a 2-1 road victory on March 9] we really showed that everyone was battling and playing well and I think playing the right way. That’s just kind of been carrying over.”

Crawford returned on Feb. 27 after missing all or part of 29 games with a concussion he suffered against the Sharks on Dec. 16. He allowed 13 goals in his first three starts — a 4.32 goals-against average and .865 save percentage. But Crawford has been stellar in his last three starts — a 1.13 goals-against average and .957 save percentage in victories over the Stars (2-1), Coyotes (7-1) and Maple Leafs (5-4).

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (right) thwarts Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the Hawks' 5-4 victory Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. | Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The Hawks’ improved team defense in that span under coach Jeremy Colliton certainly has made things easier for Crawford. But improved defense magnifies Crawford’s importance down the stretch. When he only has to make three or four huge saves a game, he can make them as well or better than most goalies in the league. When it’s seven, eight or more prime chances — he’s not Superman.

The Hawks’ 5-4 victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday was at least a small indicator of Crawford’s importance. After Crawford left following the second period because of an illness, the Leafs — who had just 18 shots in two periods against Crawford — scored three goals on 29 shots against back-up Collin Delia. No doubt the Leafs’ desperation, down 5-1, ignited the rally. But Crawford’s absence likely fueled it as well.

Crawford said he was feeling under the weather during the day Wednesday and fought through it for two periods. With a 5-1 lead, he gave way to Delia.

“Just kind of tough luck,” he said. “But we were able to get two points, so that was nice. I think that was a great game by us in a tough building against a really good team. We played great defensively against a team that can create a lot.

“Now we’re coming into a building against another team [the Canadiens] that needs points. I think it’s good for this team to be playing those playoff-type games. [It] brings our game to another level. I like where our team’s at right now.”

With all due respect to Cam Ward and Delia, Crawford’s recent play is a reminder of how big of a factor a goalie of his caliber can be when a team is playing at a higher level.

“Ward and Delia have played really well for us. We probably haven’t given them as much help as we could have,” forward Patrick Kane said. “But Crow’s a top goaltender in the NHL — everyone knows that and we know that in here. Obviously we’re going to feel confident with him in the net.”

Forward Marcus Kruger said just having Crawford back with the team has been a boost. “He’s a great guy, a big part of this team and as a goalie we know what he can do — especially in big moments,” Kruger said. “We trust him a lot and he always comes through for us.”

Colliton also did not want to diminish the contributions for Ward and Delia. But he also acknowledged the lift that an elite Crawford provides.

“Deals [Delia] and Wardo [Ward] have been great for us,” Colliton said. “They help all us to stay within striking distance to go on the run we’re on right now. But there’s no doubt Crow [Crawford] has a tremendous effect on the team. His presence. The confidence he has. He knows what to do in certain situations — whether it’s get a whistle or to play it. He’ll start the breakout for you. He means a lot to the team.”