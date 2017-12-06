Costs more to park at Soldier Field than to buy ticket to Bears game

Times are rough for the Bears.

With four games left in the season, the team is cratering toward the finish line. Fans are outraged and demanding coach John Fox be fired. There’s mercifully only one home game left — on Dec. 24 against the Browns, a team that has yet to win in 12 games this season.

For a 3-9 team that has lost five consecutive games, the secondary-ticket market has plummeted. Now, the team is faced with the uncomfortable fact: It will cost a fan more to park at Soldier Field than buy a ticket to the game.

According to StubHub, as of mid-day Wednesday, a spot in the Soldier Field Adler parking lot is available for $30.80.

A Chicago Bears fan reacts during the second half of the game against the 49ers on Dec. 3, 2017.

| Nam Y. Huh/AP

And if you want to go to the game, two tickets are available in the upper end zone at $25.99.

In total, at this posting, there were 50-plus tickets available for less than the cost of parking.

Since this game falls on Christmas Eve, this ordinarily would be the perfect stocking stuffer for a loved one.

But with this Bears team — especially playing the hapless Browns — it might be more appropriate for someone on Santa’s Naughty List.

