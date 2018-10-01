Crawford has first Blackhawks practice since February: ‘Still not 100 percent’

Chicago Blackhawks' Corey Crawford guards the net during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia .For all the talk about Corey Crawford and the aging core of the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Joel Quenneville delivered a simple message as the team got back together for the start of a season that could have a dramatic impact on the direction of the franchise. Bring it, all the time. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For the first time since his dismal morning skate on Feb. 13 in Arizona, goalie Corey Crawford joined the Blackhawks in practice. The nine month gap was the longest Crawford, who previously confirmed he suffered a concussion last season, had ever been separated from his team.

“It was good,” Crawford said of being back of the ice with his teammates. “I was able to get a few shots and I felt pretty good for the first time. I don’t know, we’ll just go from there but it was a good start.”

Although this is another positive step in Crawford’s recovery, it’s now clear that Crawford won’t be ready in time for the Hawks’ season opener on Oct. 4 in Ottawa.

“I’m still not 100 percent clear,” said Crawford, who wouldn’t disclose what symptoms he’s still dealing with. “But it’s almost there. We’re pretty close.”

While Crawford’s timetable to return is still unclear, the Hawks No. 1 goalie is in a better spot now than where he was when the Hawks opened camp on Sept. 14, which is progress.

During the hour-long practice, which was his longest on-ice workout yet, Crawford took shots from his teammates and participated in breakaway drills. There were no restrictions on Crawford, according to coach Joel Quenneville, but captain Jonathan Toews hinted there was an unsaid rule to take it easy on him and shoot lower.

“As long as you know it’s him in the net, you’re going down there,” Toews said. “I’m sure it doesn’t matter to him, he wants [you] to give it your best shot.”

Crawford will travel with the Hawks for their first two games of the season in Ottawa and St. Louis, but Quenneville advised fans “not to read too much into that.”

“We need him getting on the ice, he hasn’t seen pucks for a long time so that’ll kind of dictate us [when Crawford will be game ready],” Quenneville said. “He’ll tell us by how he’s practicing on a consistent basis when he’s ready. We hope that it’s soon.”

Quenneville didn’t think a brief Rockford stint was out of the realm of possibilities for Crawford. But Crawford made it clear he has no intentions of going there.

“Ahh … I don’t know,” Crawford said. “I think I’m pretty good.”

If there’s anyone who can relate to what Crawford is going through, it’s Toews.

In 2012, Toews missed a significant amount of time due to a concussion and feared how the traumatic brain injury would have an affect on his future health.

Toews said he and other teammates have offered Crawford support.

“It’s nice to hear that feedback especially when your teammates know you’re doing everything you can to get back into the game [and] you’re not holding out on them for no reason at all,” Toews said. “We all let Crow know that he can feel confident in himself that he’s doing the right thing and to take his time.”

When Toews suffered his concussion, he feared how the traumatic brain injury would have an effect on his future health. The same goes for Crawford.

Did Toews ever have discussions with Crawford, his friend and teammate, about retirement?

“That was part of his mindset the whole way. That his heath — anybody’s health — is No. 1 especially with that type of injury,” Toews said. “He’s done a good job with that. So pretty sure he’s confident that if he’s going to take a step forward, if he was going to start taking shots in practice or that he’s going to get back into a game, that he’s going to feel comfortable and confident in what he’s doing.”