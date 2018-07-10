Cristiano Ronaldo officially leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus

One of the best soccer players in the world is officially on the move as Cristiano Ronaldo will transfer from Real Madrid to Italian side Juventus. The move was announced by the Spanish club on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 33, spent the past nine years playing in Spain. He led Real Madrid to 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and two Copas del Rey. He’s the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and widely considered one of the world’s top two players alongside Lionel Messi.

The split from Real Madrid comes after reported disagreement between Ronaldo and the club over the terms of his next contract. There were steady rumors that he could part ways, and ESPN reported earlier Tuesday that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was in Greece on Tuesday to finalize his addition.

The transfer will cost 100 million euros, per ESPN, which is only six million euros more than Real Madrid paid Manchester United in 2009 to acquire Ronaldo. Several players have surpassed that fee in recent years, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Phillippe Coutinho and Paul Pogba.

The addition of Ronaldo to Juventus is still a big one for the Italian club. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s top player five times, he will represent the most expensive transfer in club history, surpassing the 90 million euros spent to acquire Gonzalo Higuain in 2016.