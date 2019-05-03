‘Not far off,’ Cubs’ Joe Maddon says of Addison Russell’s return to big leagues

The Cubs didn’t bring Addison Russell back into the big-league fold at their earliest opportunity — which would’ve been Friday — but the embattled infielder won’t have to wait much longer at Class AAA Iowa. At least, not according to comments made by manager Joe Maddon before a 4-0 victory over the Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“It’s not far off,” Maddon said. “It’s not far off, from what I understand.

“I’ve heard some good things. Typically, everybody wants to rush things. When you don’t have to rush things, it’s actually a better method, I think.”

Russell, 25, hasn’t played in a big-league game since last September. He was reactivated and optioned to Iowa upon the completion of his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic-violence policy.

Addison Russell speaks with media at at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ. 02-15-2019. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

With only seven minor-league games under his belt this season, Russell — who is getting work in at second base due to Javy Baez’s ascension at shortstop in Chicago — might need more time on the field to be ready to rejoin the Cubs. And that’s not even getting into off-the-field concerns.

“Get your at-bats, get your reps, make sure you’re not sore. How’s the arm playing?” Maddon said. “It’s everything, the whole game. It’s just about being fair to him, too, to make sure that he’s ready to go by the time he gets back up here.”

Dex is back

Ex-Cub Dexter Fowlerentered the game in the ninth inning and lined a leadoff single off winning pitcher Kyle Hendricks, raising his average to .321 in what has been a bounce-back season. Fowler had missed the Cardinals’ last three games with flu-like symptoms.

Longtime pal Jason Heyward is pleased to see Fowler doing well, though he wasn’t about to admit it with the Cards in town.

“Baseball is baseball,” Heyward said. “When we play baseball, we play against each other.”

Hey, better

For the third straight season, the Cubs entered Game No. 29 with a record of 16-12. They lost No. 29 in both 2017 and 2018, though.

De La Cruz reinstated

Pitching prospect Oscar De La Cruz’s 80-game suspension without pay for PED use is over. The right-handed starter was reinstated from the restricted list Friday with plans to rejoin Class AA Tennessee, where the 24-year-old was 6-7 with a 5.24 ERA in 2018. He has made three rehab starts at Class A Myrtle Beach.

To make room for De La Cruz on the 40-man roster, veteran right-handed reliever Tony Barnette was transferred to the 60-day injured list after experiencing tightness in his shoulder while on a rehab assignment. Barnette’s 2018 season with the Rangers was cut short due to similar problems with his shoulder.