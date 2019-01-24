Cubs agree to terms with reliever Brad Brach: Reports

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brad Brach delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, May 21, 2018, in Chicago. The Orioles won 3-2. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cubs bolstered their bullpen on Thursday, agreeing to terms with free-agent reliever Brad Brach, according to multiple reports. The deal will likely be finalized after a pending physical is concluded.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported it’s a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Brach went 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA last season, which he split between the Orioles and Braves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.