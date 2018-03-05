Cubs beat Rockies with homer in ninth, and Ian Happ continues torrid spring

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Court, a 29-year-old minor-league free agent signed for depth at Class AAA, hit the go-ahead solo home run with one out in the top of the ninth as the Cubs beat the Rockies 5-4 on Monday in a Cactus League game at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ian Happ also hit his fourth homer of the spring, and Anthony Rizzo added his second for the Cubs in the game.

The Cubs improved to 7-2-2 this spring.

Winner in leading man category?

Kyle Hendricks pitched three innings in his second start of the spring Monday.

Switch-hitting Ian Happ continues to rake from the leadoff spot this spring – leading off the game with a double to left from the right side and a long home run to center in the fourth from the left side.

Happ, who finished 3-for-4 in the game, is 8-for-17 (.471) this spring with six extra-base hits and a walk in six games – all from the leadoff spot.

The Cubs’ other leadoff hitters in their six games this spring: 1-for-16, no walks.

Game of adjustments

After a smooth, fluid spring debut last week, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks said his mechanics were off when he got on the mound Monday.

“I was just quick, kind of pulling off everything,” said Hendricks, who gave up a one-out single to DJ LeMahieu in the first, followed by a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon on a hanging changeup. “But I was able to make an adjustment and the second inning felt much better, and the third inning felt the best. I guess at this point to be able to recognize that even and work on making that adjustment and do it, that’s a positive for me.”

Hendricks struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and gave up only one other hit in three innings of work (48 pitches).

Outfield of dreams?

All right, maybe that’s a little exaggeration. But Happ in center field and Kyle “Slim” Schwarber offered a glimpse on back-to-back plays in the second why Kris Bryant get little or no time in the outfield this year — with diving catches to end the inning.

“That’s probably true,” manager Joe Maddon said of his third baseman, who 19 to 69 to nine games in the outfield his first three seasons. “I like him out there. I’m not afraid to put him out there, but he’s going to see less time there.”

There figures to be little need with Happ back for a full season, Schwarber looking fitter and moving better, Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward in right, Gold Glove candidate Albert Almora Jr. likely increasing his time in center and versatile veteran Ben Zobrist getting more outfield time this year.

On deck: Dodgers at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., Wilmer Font vs. Yu Darvish, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, cubs.com audio.