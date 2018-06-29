Cubs’ Javy Baez announces birth of son

Cubs' Javy Baez announced the birth of his son on Friday. | Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Cubs infielder Javy Baez along with his fiancée, Irmarie Marquez, announced on social media that their son has been born.

Baez tweeted on Friday that he and Marquez had welcomed their son into the world. He also shared four pictures of him holding his new son.

“Thank you my God for another of your many blessings,” Baez tweeted in Spanish.

Check out the photos below:

Se los presento después! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Gracias Mi Dios Por Otra De Tus Tantas Bendiciones!! pic.twitter.com/6yQWhfT6hQ — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) June 29, 2018

The couple hasn’t released the boy’s name yet, but maybe it’ll be Javy Jr.?

Baez and Marquez first revealed they were expecting in January with pictures of the couple holding up a little blue “Baez” T-shirt jersey. And a week later, the two had an adorable gender reveal party, where they opened up a giant box to see what color balloons came out.

Baez is not in the Cubs’ lineup for Friday’s home game against the Twins, but the team has yet been put on paternity leave, according to MLB’s transaction list.