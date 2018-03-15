Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks was in top form Thursday; Kyle Schwarber, maybe not so much

MESA, Ariz. — Notes from the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday:

Mr. Steady is ready

Kyle Hendricks, who cruised through six innings at Sloan Park, said it felt like a regular-season game. Could that be because manager Joe Maddon pulled him even though he had lots left in the tank?

Come on, just a joke. Hendricks was terrific, throwing six innings, allowing three hits and a run, striking out seven and walking none. And he did it all in 74 pitches.

Kyle Hendricks deals to the Diamondbacks on Thursday at Sloan Park. (AP/Matt York)

The Cubs will take that from Hendricks 32 or so times this season, if he doesn’t mind.

Look, nobody’s perfect

The Diamondbacks scored their only run off Hendricks on a Nick Ahmed line shot that just made it over the glove of Kyle Schwarber. Although the svelte left fielder took a tumble on the play, he fielded the ball off the wall nicely. Alas, he then missed the cutoff man.

A whole lotta nice

A day after facing Jon Jay and the Royals, the Cubs were able to walk to the plate and say hello to 2017 teammate Alex Avila, now a D-backs catcher.

The interactions were subtle, but sweet. Albert Almora fist-bumped the top of Avila’s shoulder. Ben Zobrist gave him a bright smile. Schwarber gave him a tap on each shin guard with the end of his bat.

Then again, Hendricks did strike Avila out twice. That wasn’t particularly friendly.

On deck

Cubs at White Sox, Glendale, Yu Darvish vs. Reynaldo Lopez, 3:05 p.m., Friday, cubs.com audio.

