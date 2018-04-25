Watch Cubs’ Rick Monday’s ‘great play’ when he saved flag from being burned

Rick Monday was a two-time All-Star and made two World Series appearances — winning the 1981 World Series with the Dodgers — in his 19 seasons with three MLB teams. But perhaps, Monday, who played five seasons with the Cubs, is best known for saving an American flag from being burned by two protestors at Dodgers Stadium 42 years ago Wednesday.

It happened all happened in nearly a blink of the eye.

The Cubs were playing the Dodgers in Los Angeles on April 25, 1976. During the bottom of the fourth inning, two protestors, who were armed with lighter fluids and matches, made their way onto the field. The two attempted to set fire to an American flag in left field.

At least that was the case until Monday — a proud marine who was in center field at the time — came to the rescue.

Monday ran over and took the flag from the two. He dashed through the infield and handed the flag to a Dodgers player. The two protestors were eventually arrested.

During the next inning, Monday was walking up to the plate when he was met by a standing ovation from the crowd. The message board in the outfield showed the message, “RICK MONDAY … YOU MADE A GREAT PLAY.”

Monday ended up going 3-for-5 that day with two runs scored and one driven in. Despite his efforts, the Dodgers beat the Cubs 5-4 in the 10th inning.

Monday still has the flag from that day, and now 42 years later, he thinks about that when he sees 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes sit or kneel during the pregame performances of the national anthem in protest.

“My thoughts have not changed from the time I was raised to that moment in 1976 here when those two guys were trying to ignite the American flag and disrespect those that have stood up for us and represent the rights and freedoms that all of us have,” Monday told the Sun-Times in 2016.

Watch Monday make the “great play” below: