Cubs suspended SS Addison Russell says he’s serious about being changed man

Addison Russell speaks with media at at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ. 02-15-2019. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Asked about what he worked on this offseason, suspended shortstop Addison Russell didn’t mention baseball.

“Just myself,” he said Sunday after batting practice. “Creating healthy relationships with Mallory [Engstrom] and Melisa [Reidy], getting back into the good graces of fans and taking small steps like that. But also, I’ve been working on being a better father, communicating better and I think that I’m going toward the right direction.”

It’s been over a month since Russell gave well-rehearsed answers at his first news conference after Major League Baseball handed him a 40-game suspension for domestic violence last year. He sounded less robotic and more natural, stumbling along the way through the interview.

Russell, who has been accused of physically and mentally abusing his ex-wife Reidy, believes he’s a changed person.

But actions speak louder than words, and some of his teammates said they’ve noticed a change in Russell’s demeanor.

Second baseman Javy Baez said Russell has been more “active and open” in the clubhouse and talking more with his teammates than past seasons. Left-hander Jon Lester has also observed a new Russell.

“Anytime you go through something like this, you have to grow,” Lester said. “You have to go one way or another, and I think he’s definitely grown and learned from his mistakes and hopefully he’s a better person for it and like I said, we’re all family. We all support each other and we’re all here for each other.”

Sunday marked the Cubs’ second domestic violence meeting this camp. Though Russell didn’t share the details of what had been discussed, he said he’s greatly benefitted from having those sessions with his teammates.

“I feel supported,” Russell said. “They know that I’ve been going through a tough time in my life but it’s nice to have people to speak out and show their concern and ask questions.

“I’m put into a situation to where it’s uncomfortable and I am vulnerable, but at the end of the day we’re just trying to become better, we make mistakes.”

Russell knows he still has a long road ahead as he tries to re-gain the trust and support from fans. He said he’s receive a mixed reaction from the crowd at every at-bat this spring. Russell admitted the boos have been distracting, but he’s worked on adapting to it.

“You don’t not hear the boos,” said Russell, who’s played in eight Cactus League games. “You expect it, but I kind of embrace the moment of trying to help my team win. The boos are going to happen, just focus at the task at hand.”

With spring training winding down, the Cubs will reduce Russell’s playing time since he won’t be an option at the start of the season as he serves the final 28 games of his suspension, manager Joe Maddon said. Though it’s not set in stone, Russell, who signed a $3.4 million non-guaranteed contract in January, could start of the season with Class AAA Iowa.

Team president Theo Epstein said at the start of camp that Russell won’t play if he doesn’t continue to show improvement and meet the standards set by MLB and the Cubs. Maddon said Russell has been adhering to the Cubs’ regulations set on him and has shown progress.

“The big thing I’m trying to get through him is we talk about family a lot and he’s really been talking about his family a lot,” Maddon said. “He’s smiling more easily right now. I think he’s more at ease … I think he’s coming to terms or grips of the past and trying to move forward.”

Russell, who’s been in constant communication with Reidy as they co-parent their son, Aiden, said his family has started the healing process.

“It’s nice to see Melisa is being cooperative not only with me but with [girlfriend Asti Kelley] as well,” he said. “We’re a functional family. It’s not, I guess, the everyday family, but you have to make things right for the children and that’s what we preach and that’s what we know to be true.”