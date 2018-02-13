Cubs make Yu Darvish contract official, arrives in Arizona for spring training

The wait is over. Yu Darvish is officially a member of the Cubs.

After news broke Saturday that Darvish and the Cubs have agreed to a six-year deal, the Cubs made it official Tuesday — the same day pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training — after he passed his physical.

Darvish was seen entering through the back door of the Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

A news conference with Darvish and Cubs front-office executives is set for 1 p.m.

Darvish’s six-year deal comes with $126 million guaranteed and a chance to make up to $150 million over the course of the deal. It’s only the Cubs fourth nine-figure contract in franchise history.

Darvish will make $25 million in 2018, $20 million in 2019, $22 million in 2020 and 2021, $19 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023, a source told the Sun-Times.

Darvish’s deal also comes with incentives if he finishes first through fifth in Cy Young voting over his contract.

From 2019 through 2023, Darvish’s base salary increases by $2 million if he wins the Cy Young Award, according to a source. His salary will increase by $1 million if he finishes second through fifth in the Cy Young voting.

Darvish also has a full no-trade clause through 2020 and has a limited no-trade deal, which means he gets to list 12 teams he’s interested in from 2021 through 2023, according to a source.

This is a developing story.