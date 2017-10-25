David Stern says marijuana ‘should be removed from ban list’

David Stern said he believes that the NBA should remove marijuana from its banned substance list. | Courtesy of the UNINTERRUPTED

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is calling for the league to reverse its medical marijuana policy.

Stern said he’s now in favor of removing marijuana from the NBA’s banned substances list.

“I’m now at the point where, personally, I think [marijuana] probably should be removed from the ban list,” Stern told Al Harrington in a recent interview. “I think there is universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal.”

This comes after Stern, who was commissioner from 1984-2014, had tightened up the NBA’s drug policies become some of the players “were high coming into the game.”

Stern said the increase in the legalization of medical marijuana has made him change from his original stance.

“[Drugs in sports is] a completely different perception,” Stern said. “I think we have to change the collective bargaining agreement and let you do what is legal in your state. If marijuana is now in the process of being legalized, I think you should be allowed to do what’s legal in your state.”

Harrington, who started using medical marijuana after a botched knee surgery, got into the cannabis business as an entrepreneur after he retired from the NBA in 2015. He produced a documentary with UNINTERRUPTED to shed some light on the use of medical marijuana in sports.

