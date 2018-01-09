Deer harvest during archery season stays up: Illinois deer hunting

Harvest of deer by Illinois bowhunters this season, which ends Saturday, remains well ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. A reminder: The 2017-18 archery season closes this coming Sunday, Jan. 14. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Monday, January 8, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 56,648 deer, compared to 52,263 for the same period in 2016. Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25657:30991). During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 59% female and 41% male. The top five counties for preliminary archery harvest were Pike (1989), Fulton (1584), Jefferson (1337),Adams (1243), and Williamson (1134). County results are included in the attached table. Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown through Monday, Jan. 8.