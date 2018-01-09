Harvest of deer by Illinois bowhunters this season, which ends Saturday, remains well ahead of the 2016-17 season.
Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
A reminder: The 2017-18 archery season closes this coming Sunday, Jan. 14.
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Monday, January 8, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 56,648 deer, compared to 52,263 for the same period in 2016.
Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25657:30991). During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 59% female and 41% male.
The top five counties for preliminary archery harvest were Pike (1989), Fulton (1584), Jefferson (1337),Adams (1243), and Williamson (1134).
County results are included in the attached table.
Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx
Here is the county-by-county breakdown through Monday, Jan. 8.
|County
|2016
|2017
|Adams
|1182
|1243
|Alexander
|157
|188
|Bond
|328
|337
|Boone
|114
|124
|Brown
|806
|837
|Bureau
|621
|644
|Calhoun
|611
|646
|Carroll
|533
|546
|Cass
|524
|574
|Champaign
|287
|353
|Christian
|414
|464
|Clark
|755
|793
|Clay
|513
|511
|Clinton
|314
|384
|Coles
|513
|634
|Cook
|102
|111
|Crawford
|768
|878
|Cumberland
|351
|446
|DeKalb
|176
|146
|DeWitt
|417
|474
|Douglas
|134
|182
|Dupage
|29
|36
|Edgar
|365
|407
|Edwards
|205
|218
|Effingham
|410
|415
|Fayette
|649
|737
|Ford
|42
|49
|Franklin
|937
|969
|Fulton
|1464
|1584
|Gallatin
|249
|272
|Greene
|626
|784
|Grundy
|283
|300
|Hamilton
|620
|648
|Hancock
|706
|766
|Hardin
|383
|431
|Henderson
|249
|251
|Henry
|425
|462
|Iroquois
|337
|335
|Jackson
|964
|1101
|Jasper
|484
|558
|Jefferson
|1202
|1337
|Jersey
|457
|468
|JoDaviess
|963
|1008
|Johnson
|614
|666
|Kane
|246
|285
|Kankakee
|274
|253
|Kendall
|161
|169
|Knox
|835
|890
|Lake
|260
|313
|LaSalle
|682
|644
|Lawrence
|465
|475
|Lee
|402
|383
|Livingston
|185
|207
|Logan
|242
|287
|Macon
|399
|453
|Macoupin
|836
|1016
|Madison
|707
|784
|Marion
|866
|971
|Marshall
|331
|301
|Mason
|301
|362
|Massac
|316
|324
|McDonough
|497
|532
|McHenry
|507
|496
|McLean
|449
|488
|Menard
|315
|379
|Mercer
|410
|501
|Monroe
|340
|394
|Montgomery
|572
|624
|Morgan
|506
|558
|Moultrie
|248
|347
|Ogle
|678
|580
|Peoria
|798
|865
|Perry
|791
|800
|Piatt
|125
|169
|Pike
|1995
|1989
|Pope
|801
|812
|Pulaski
|217
|224
|Putnam
|233
|210
|Randolph
|976
|1063
|Richland
|374
|419
|Rock Island
|634
|685
|Saline
|438
|525
|Sangamon
|648
|750
|Schuyler
|835
|995
|Scott
|195
|233
|Shelby
|634
|726
|St. Clair
|511
|601
|Stark
|109
|111
|Stephenson
|468
|469
|Tazewell
|465
|519
|Union
|737
|762
|Vermilion
|735
|773
|Wabash
|193
|202
|Warren
|241
|260
|Washington
|458
|504
|Wayne
|811
|895
|White
|492
|522
|Whiteside
|475
|462
|Will
|690
|671
|Williamson
|957
|1134
|Winnebago
|447
|448
|Woodford
|467
|517
|Total
|52263
|56648