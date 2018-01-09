Harvest of deer by Illinois bowhunters this season, which ends Saturday, remains well ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

A reminder:  The 2017-18 archery season closes this coming Sunday, Jan. 14.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Monday, January 8, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 56,648 deer, compared to 52,263 for the same period in 2016.

Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25657:30991).  During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 59% female and 41% male.

The top five counties for preliminary archery harvest were Pike (1989), Fulton (1584), Jefferson (1337),Adams (1243), and Williamson (1134).

County results are included in the attached table.

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown through Monday, Jan. 8.

County 2016 2017
Adams 1182 1243
Alexander 157 188
Bond 328 337
Boone 114 124
Brown 806 837
Bureau 621 644
Calhoun 611 646
Carroll 533 546
Cass 524 574
Champaign 287 353
Christian 414 464
Clark 755 793
Clay 513 511
Clinton 314 384
Coles 513 634
Cook 102 111
Crawford 768 878
Cumberland 351 446
DeKalb 176 146
DeWitt 417 474
Douglas 134 182
Dupage 29 36
Edgar 365 407
Edwards 205 218
Effingham 410 415
Fayette 649 737
Ford 42 49
Franklin 937 969
Fulton 1464 1584
Gallatin 249 272
Greene 626 784
Grundy 283 300
Hamilton 620 648
Hancock 706 766
Hardin 383 431
Henderson 249 251
Henry 425 462
Iroquois 337 335
Jackson 964 1101
Jasper 484 558
Jefferson 1202 1337
Jersey 457 468
JoDaviess 963 1008
Johnson 614 666
Kane 246 285
Kankakee 274 253
Kendall 161 169
Knox 835 890
Lake 260 313
LaSalle 682 644
Lawrence 465 475
Lee 402 383
Livingston 185 207
Logan 242 287
Macon 399 453
Macoupin 836 1016
Madison 707 784
Marion 866 971
Marshall 331 301
Mason 301 362
Massac 316 324
McDonough 497 532
McHenry 507 496
McLean 449 488
Menard 315 379
Mercer 410 501
Monroe 340 394
Montgomery 572 624
Morgan 506 558
Moultrie 248 347
Ogle 678 580
Peoria 798 865
Perry 791 800
Piatt 125 169
Pike 1995 1989
Pope 801 812
Pulaski 217 224
Putnam 233 210
Randolph 976 1063
Richland 374 419
Rock Island 634 685
Saline 438 525
Sangamon 648 750
Schuyler 835 995
Scott 195 233
Shelby 634 726
St. Clair 511 601
Stark 109 111
Stephenson 468 469
Tazewell 465 519
Union 737 762
Vermilion 735 773
Wabash 193 202
Warren 241 260
Washington 458 504
Wayne 811 895
White 492 522
Whiteside 475 462
Will 690 671
Williamson 957 1134
Winnebago 447 448
Woodford 467 517
Total 52263 56648

 

 

 