Despite what coach Jim Boylen said, Bulls look very tanky in loss to the Jazz

If it looks like a tank and it quacks like a tank … just don’t dare make that assumption around Bulls coach Jim Boylen or vice president of basketball operations John Paxson.

Yes, Saturday’s 114-83 blowout loss to Utah at the United Center finally appeared to be the organization understanding the top-heavy make-up of this upcoming draft and trying for some last-minute draft lottery repositioning, but both Paxson and Boylen quickly dismissed that idea.

“Because that’s not what we think is going to help this franchise the most,’’ Boylen said. “We’re trying to build a competitive spirit, a team that’s going to honor Bulls across their chest and play for the city. We don’t feel shutting people down is a way to build that.

“I understand the fans, I understand that part of it. I was in Houston when we got Yao [Ming with a No.1 pick]], so I get it. But we feel for this group of guys that we’re going to keep pushing us to compete and play for each other, and honor the principles we’re trying to establish. So that’s it. I know that’s disappointing to some, but that’s what we’re doing.’’

Just doing it very short-handed.

Paxson announced that both Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb) and Chandler Hutchison (right foot) were officially shutdown for the remaining eight games of the season, but also made it seem like Otto Porter (right shoulder contusion) and possibly Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion/right patellar tendinitis) could be heading down that same path.

“Otto has so many little things going on that we won’t push him,’’ Paxson said. “We may run out of time with him too. For Zach, I think it’s important for him to try to fight through some of these little things. Last year, we shut him down toward the end. It’s a case-by-case basis. If Zach’s patellar tendinitis doesn’t get appreciably better in the next week, then you start looking at the reality of it and it doesn’t make any sense. But we’re not there yet.’’

Neither was LaVine.

“I missed enough games the last few years,’’ LaVine said. “[The tendinitis is] just a basketball play that happens. I feel bad for running backs. I don’t know how they deal with that.’’

Even Kris Dunn was banged up against the Jazz (43-30) dealing with a mild back sprain. He did his best to play through it, but there wasn’t much to play through.

With a starting lineup of Shaquille Harrison, Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez, Antonio Blakeney, and Dunn, the Jazz dismantled the Bulls (21-53) right from the tip, outscoring the home team 33-18 in the first 12 minutes, thanks to a stagnant Bulls offense shooting just 8-for-25 (32 percent) in the quarter.

It wasn’t like the second unit offered up much, either, as the Bulls entered halftime down 70-36 and shooting 15-for-48 (31.2 percent) from the field.

Markkanen finally woke up after halftime, scoring 12 points in the third quarter, but the damage was beyond done, as the Bulls watched a meaningless two-game winning streak come to an end.

In finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Markkanen became the second Bull in the last five seasons with 20 or more double-doubles in a season, but that was a stat he seemed very unconcerned with after the loss to Utah.

“When you dig a 36-point hole or whatever it was, it’s pretty hard to come back from that,’’ Markkanen said.

As far as where they currently stand in draft lottery position, it’s still in that fourth spot, a game-and-a-half behind Cleveland for No. 3, with the Cavaliers playing in Milwaukee on Sunday.