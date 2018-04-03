‘Dilly, dilly’ phrase banned from the Masters: report

A detail of a pin flag during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

There’s always that one guy at every golf tournament who thinks it’s comical to yell something after a golfer takes a swing.

“Mashed potatoes,” “sprinkled cupcakes” and “Baba-Booey!” are just three examples of the many things people have yelled during professional golf tournaments.

Well heckling spectators be warned: yelling “dilly, dilly” at the Masters this week will get you kick out, according to a report.

Bryce Ritchie of Bunkered Online, a publication based in Scotland, said that he spoke with a member of security at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, who said the staff had been given a list of sayings that are prohibited and anyone who shouts them will be “removed” immediately.

“Dilly, dilly” was on that list. Ritchie admitted on Twitter that he had no idea what that phrase is a reference to.

If you’re like Ritchie, here’s some background on “dilly, dilly.”

The phrase has recently garnered a ton of traction thanks to many Bud Light commercials. It’s been commonly used as replacement of the word “cheers.”