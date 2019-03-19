Does market trend indicate Kris Bryant will stay with the Cubs? Not necessarily

MESA, Ariz. — Does Nolan Arenado or Mike Trout receiving mega-extensions this year give any indication that Kris Bryant will ultimately stay with the Cubs once his contract is up at the end of the 2021 season?

Not necessarily.

“If everybody keeps signing extensions, there’s going to be no free agents,” Bryant said Tuesday after it was reported that the Angels and Trout were finalizing a 12-year, $430 million extension. “So maybe if I’m the only one, more teams will want me.”

Bryant also didn’t downplay how deserving Trout, a two-time league MVP, was of receiving a payday of that nature.

“He deserves every penny of it and more,” Bryant said. “The guy has been the best player in baseball, is probably one of the best baseball players ever, so I don’t even think there’s anything to question about him signing that deal.”

Trout’s record-breaking contract extension — which is worth $100 million more than Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies — came three weeks after Arenado got an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies. Arenado and Bryant are considered the top two third basemen in the National League, if not the majors.

Bryant sounded impressed by Arenado and Trout’s extensions.

“It’s good to see it going this way,” he said. “Everybody is making money at the end of the day.”

Assuming Bryant returns to form with a healthy shoulder this season, he could put himself on a similar track.

Bryant said he would like to play his entire major-league career with the Cubs.

“Anytime you can show a loyalty to the team that drafted you and you came up with and you established a relationship with all these people, I mean, any human being would want to do that,” said Bryant, who will make $12.9 million this year with three seasons remaining on his current contract. “It’s no secret that everybody in this clubhouse loves playing in Chicago, we love everything about the organization, so everybody in this clubhouse would want to finish his career with this team, myself included.”

In the past, Bryant — who, as the Cubs’ union representative, has become more outspoken over the last few months in what has been perceived as salary suppression — has turned down modest extension proposals from the Cubs. He said he hasn’t been approached about a contract extension this past winter or spring. Bryant is represented by agent Scott Boras, who historically takes his marquee clients to free agency.

As policy, the Cubs don’t discuss contract intentions of any players. Other extension candidates like right-hander Kyle Hendricks and shortstop Javy Baez haven’t been approached by the team about their contracts either.

“I don’t think there’s been any talks about anybody,” Bryant said. “It’s just a different period for us this year.”

Said team president Theo Epstein: “We’re just focused on this year and playing winning baseball.”

For this season, Bryant is trying to tune out the extension speculations and concentrate on the task at hand.

“I’ve always been really good at just focusing on the season at hand and not getting too ahead of myself,” he said. “It’d be a disservice to everyone here and the fans if I’m starting to think of my whole future. I want to focus on winning this year because last year didn’t go the way we wanted to and I want to do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen again so I’m 100 percent here this season and that’s all that matters to me.”