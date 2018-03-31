Does Michigan have a real shot to end Big Ten’s 18-year drought in title game?

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations, Michigan. And best wishes as you prepare for a Monday-night title game against a Villanova machine that you might not have any real chance of slowing down.

Contending with the gigantically good Wildcats is the obvious task in front of 33-7 Michigan after its semifinal victory over Loyola. It’s task enough, frankly.

Yet what about the Big Ten? What about the sad, sorry fact that the Big Ten hasn’t had a national champion since Michigan State in 2000? Hate to ask, but: Overrated much?

No, Maryland’s title in 2002 doesn’t count. The Terrapins were in the ACC then.

Moe Wagner was too much for Loyola, but do he and his Michigan teammates have a chance against Villanova? (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Like it or not, Michigan will carry the weight of the league’s postseason reality into a final few will expect it to win. Twenty-nine years have passed since the Wolverines of Glen Rice and Rumeal Robinson killed the Flying Illini’s title dream in the Final Four. Would you believe that was the Big Ten’s last title before Michigan State’s?

Is Michigan of legit championship caliber? Loyola saw how long and skilled a player Moritz Wagner is. The Wolverines’ length in general was difficult for the Ramblers to contend with. It’s impossible to fake 14 victories in a row, although that long first-half stretch of painfully ineffective offense Saturday against the Ramblers tempts one to review the tape and make sure the Wolverines really won all those games.

“They played a great game,” Ramblers coach Porter Moser said. “They did what great teams do.”

As Villanova was just beginning to throttle Kansas in Saturday’s second semifinal, Michigan coach John Beilein was asked to share his thoughts on either potential opponent.

“No,” he said, laughing. “None. … My assistants have been working on those two teams, but probably by 5 a.m. I’ll be up tomorrow and by 10 I’ll be able to tell you something. But for right now, they’re both great teams, great coaches. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

There’s Kansas great, and then there’s Villanova great. No, they aren’t the same. What’s going to happen? Here’s one possibility: The Wildcats will romp and the Wolverines will have their fourth national runner-up finish since that last title in 1989.

Or maybe Michigan will bust a seriously bad Big Ten streak. Crazier things have happened.