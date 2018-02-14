Dwyane Wade helps fan who bought Cavaliers tickets in November to watch him play

A fan bought tickets to watch Dwyane Wade play on the Cavaliers before he was traded to the Heat. | Courtesy of Nick Houston/Twitter

Dwyane Wade is making it right with a fan who bought a ticket to watch him play in Oklahoma City.

Nick Houston, who calls himself a lifelong Wade fan in his Twitter bio, purchased a pair of tickets for him and his girlfriend in November to Tuesday’s Cavaliers game against the Thunder. His main goal of the trip was to watch Wade play in person.

Only problem? Wade wasn’t at the game. He was playing in Toronto.

The Cavaliers traded Wade to the Heat last week at the NBA trade deadline in hopes to bring new life to the team.

Houston, an Omaha, Nebraska native, still made the more than 450-mile trek to Oklahoma City despite Wade being absent made a poster that went viral on Twitter.

“Bought my ticket in November, drove 455 miles to see D-Wade play… Heat tickets?” Houston wrote on the poster.

Wade somehow saw the tweet and promised to make things right, saying that he’ll make sure Houston can get tickets to a Heat game this season.

If Someone can track this guy down. I’ll make sure he gets tickets to a game this season https://t.co/9Dqq8YZ85T — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2018

Fanatics also asked Houston if they can send him a current Wade jersey for the game.

Can we help get you a current @DwyaneWade jersey for your Heat game? — Fanatics (@Fanatics) February 14, 2018

Talk about a happy ending.

