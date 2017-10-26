Cubs’ Dave Martinez among candidates to be next Yankees manager
NEW YORK — Potential candidates for the now-vacant Yankees managerial job, after Joe Girardi was dismissed following his 10th season at the helm:
Dave Martinez: The Brooklyn-born former big-league outfielder who has been Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Cubs and Rays. In consideration for the Nationals’ opening.
Josh Paul: Yankees catching coordinator and Vanderbilt alum has a solid reputation within the organization. Former big-league catcher.
Accomplished former big-league infielder. Guided Yankees’ Class A Tampa affiliate to franchise-record 85-50 mark. Named Florida State League manager of the year.
Al Pedrique: Named the International League’s manager of the year for a second straight season, guiding Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 86-55 record. Managed many of the Yanks’ youthful core.
Yankees third base coach and infield instructor since 2015, sharp, energetic and popular. Has brief Winter League managerial experience.
Rob Thomson: Yankees bench coach has been on Girardi’s big-league staff from the beginning, with 28 total seasons in the organization.
Trey Hillman: Ex-Royals manager has deep Yankees ties as minor-league skipper and baseball ops assistant. Former Dodgers and Astros bench coach, managed in Korea in 2017.
Kevin Long: Former Yankees batting coach was in the Mets’ managerial mix (having served as their hitting coach) until Mickey Callaway’s hire. Also in consideration for the Nats’ post.