Cubs’ Dave Martinez among candidates to be next Yankees manager

NEW YORK — Potential candidates for the now-vacant Yankees managerial job, after Joe Girardi was dismissed following his 10th season at the helm:

Dave Martinez: The Brooklyn-born former big-league outfielder who has been Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Cubs and Rays. In consideration for the Nationals’ opening.

Josh Paul: Yankees catching coordinator and Vanderbilt alum has a solid reputation within the organization. Former big-league catcher.

Jay Bell: In 2003, New York Mets third basemen Jay Bell takes infield practice during spring training. (Photo: AP file photo)

Accomplished former big-league infielder. Guided Yankees’ Class A Tampa affiliate to franchise-record 85-50 mark. Named Florida State League manager of the year.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, left, bench coach Dave Martinez and Kris Bryant, right, stare out from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Padres won 2-1 to sweep the three-game series. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Al Pedrique: Named the International League’s manager of the year for a second straight season, guiding Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 86-55 record. Managed many of the Yanks’ youthful core.

Yankees third base coach and infield instructor since 2015, sharp, energetic and popular. Has brief Winter League managerial experience.

Rob Thomson: Yankees bench coach has been on Girardi’s big-league staff from the beginning, with 28 total seasons in the organization.

Trey Hillman: Ex-Royals manager has deep Yankees ties as minor-league skipper and baseball ops assistant. Former Dodgers and Astros bench coach, managed in Korea in 2017.

Kevin Long: Former Yankees batting coach was in the Mets’ managerial mix (having served as their hitting coach) until Mickey Callaway’s hire. Also in consideration for the Nats’ post.