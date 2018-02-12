Ex-White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested with 20 kilos of heroin, cocaine

Former White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested on three felony drug charges in San Diego. | Getty Images

Former White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested last week on three felony drug charges, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Loaiza, 46, was found in possession Friday of at least 20 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, according to the police report. In addition, he was charged with transporting the drug and intent to sell. Loaiza’s bail amount was set at $200,000.

Loaiza had the best years of his 14-year career with the White Sox in 2003 and 2004, making the All-Star team in both seasons and starting the game for the AL in 2003. That year he finished second in the AL Cy Young award voting.

Loaiza came back to the White Sox briefly in 2008 before retiring. He finished a career, during which he made more than $43 million, with a 126-114 record.

In 2010, Loaiza married Latin singing sensation Jenni Rivera, but the two were divorced in 2012. Later that year, Rivera died in a plane crash.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.