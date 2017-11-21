Ex-Bears great Brian Urlacher a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Brian Urlacher moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday when the former Bears linebacker was named one of 27 semifinalists for the modern-era 2018 class.

Urlacher is one of six candidates eligible in their first year, along with fellow linebacker Ray Lewis, receiver Randy Moss, defensive back Ronde Barber, guard Steve Hutchinson and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

The list was whittled from the original 108-person class. Urlacher is expected to make the next cut, when the list in trimmed to 15 finalists in January. The final vote comes Feb. 3; winners must receive 80 percent of the vote from the selection committee. No more than five modern-era finalists can be named to the hall each year.

Urlacher was a four-time first-team all-pro and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker from 2000-12 with the Bears.

Brian Urlacher was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist. (AP)

Notable fellow semifinalists include receiver Terrell Owens, former Illinois defensive end Simeon Rice, running back Edgerrin James and coach Jimmy Johnson