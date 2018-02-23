Ex-Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin arrested after disturbing Instagram story: report

Former Miami Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin was arrested Friday, according to reports. | John Minchillo/Associated Press

Former Dolphins outside linebacker Jonathan Martin was arrested Friday after posting a disturbing Instagram story that caused a California high school to shut down, according to ABC News.

Martin, who was notably involved in a 2013 NFL investigation into the Dolphins’ locker room culture that centered around bullying and hazing rituals, into posted on his Instagram story a picture of a shotgun and shells on a bed with a message about being bullied leads people to seek revenge or commit suicide.

“When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide or revenge,” the message read.

Although Martin’s account is verified, it’s set to private mode.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

The post forced Harvard-Westlake School, a prominent private school in the Los Angeles area that Martin once attended, shut down today after a security threat, according to CBS Los Angeles. Police told local media that this closure “was due to a former student, now an adult, who made threats in an Instagram post Thursday.”

This is a developing story.