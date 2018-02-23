Former Dolphins outside linebacker Jonathan Martin was arrested Friday after posting a disturbing Instagram story that caused a California high school to shut down, according to ABC News.
Martin, who was notably involved in a 2013 NFL investigation into the Dolphins’ locker room culture that centered around bullying and hazing rituals, into posted on his Instagram story a picture of a shotgun and shells on a bed with a message about being bullied leads people to seek revenge or commit suicide.
“When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide or revenge,” the message read.
Although Martin’s account is verified, it’s set to private mode.
The post forced Harvard-Westlake School, a prominent private school in the Los Angeles area that Martin once attended, shut down today after a security threat, according to CBS Los Angeles. Police told local media that this closure “was due to a former student, now an adult, who made threats in an Instagram post Thursday.”
This is a developing story.