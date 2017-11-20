Film Study: Tarik Cohen proved why it’s important to keep him on field

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 27-24 loss against the Lions in Week 11:

Cohen connections

After being on the field for only 13 snaps in Week 10 loss to the Packers, rookie running back Tarik Cohen totaled 68 on 13 touches against the Lions. It included eight first-half carries and his 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Bears’ use of Cohen had a positive impact on Jordan Howard, which makes their decision to barely play him against the Packers even more egregious. Howard ran for 125 yards and a 12-yard touchdown on 15 carries.

Bears rookie RB Tarik Cohen leaps into the end zone. (Getty)

Cohen was on the field for 31 offensive snaps, the same amount as Howard. But offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains also featured both players on the field at the same time.

Cohen was on the field for six of Howard’s 15 carries. Howard ran for 74 yards on those plays.

Howard’s 50-yard run doesn’t happen without the Lions’ fear of Cohen. It was a draw play in which quarterback Mitch Trubisky faked a quick screen to Cohen in the slot.

Trubisky’s play fake moved the Lions’ linebackers of position. Safety Glover Quin already was over the top of Cohen.

“When you turn on the film, you see it,” left guard Josh Sitton said on Monday. “I’ve never seen coverage rolled to a running back like that.”

More on Cohen

The Bears’ offensive game plan featured plenty of different looks, ranging from read-option keepers for Trubisky to five-wide empty sets out of shotgun.

Howard and Cohen also were used out of the backfield in a pistol formation with Trubisky.

Howard, who aligned next to Trubisky, had a four-yard run in the first quarter and a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter out of the formation. They were Howard’s first and last carries of the game, respectively.

Cohen, who was behind Trubisky, was a decoy. Trubisky faked a swing pass to him on both plays.

Pass-rush problems

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked three times, but for the second week in a row, the Bears’ pass rush was underwhelming. It included the first three quarters when outside linebacker Leonard Flody was healthy, too.

Inside linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Christian Jones’ sacks on Stafford came on designed four-man pressures where an outside linebacker dropped into coverage on the opposite side.

Defensive lineman Mitch Unrein sacked Stafford, but it was the result of coverage. The Bears rushed only three linemen and dropped eight into coverage.

Three third-down plays stand out.

The Bears’ standard four-man rush failed to reach Stafford on a 17-yard throw to receiver T.J. Jones on third-and-15 from the Lions’ 9 in the second quarter and later on a 17-yard completion to receiver Marvin Jones on a third-and-three from the Lions’ 31 in the fourth.

On third-and-nine from the Bears’ 28 in the fourth quarter, five rushers were sent after Stafford, including linebacker John Timu. But Stafford completed a 16-yard pass to receiver Golden Tate. Four plays later, Matt Prater made a 27-yard field goal to extend the Lions’ lead to 24-17.