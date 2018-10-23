First-and-10: Bears need Mack at full throttle before he gets back on the field

The first order of business for the Bears’ defense this week is simple: Get Khalil Mack healthy, even if it means sitting him Sunday against the Jets.

As it turns out, Mack at 75 percent — or whatever he was at against the Patriots on Sunday — wasn’t better than any other player at 100 percent. Whether he was rushing Tom Brady or dropping into coverage, he wasn’t very effective. The stat sheet said it all — one tackle and no sacks, no tackles-for-loss, no quarterback hits, no pass breakups, no forced fumbles, no interceptions, no fumble recoveries. Nearly a shut out.

After two seasons of one player after another going on injured reserve, the Bears have had better luck under Matt Nagy, and Nagy’s cautious approach likely has something to do with it. Roquan Smith didn’t play in the preseason after signing on Aug. 13. Injury prone Aaron Lynch missed most of camp after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day of camp and has played in ever regular-season game. Nagy rested his starters through most of the preseason. Anybody with a hint of injury sat.

But Nagy has been more aggressive now that the season has started and the early returns are not good. Cornerback Prince Amukamara aggravated a hamstring injury against the Dolphins after missing one game — though he did not miss last week’s game. Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) were questionable for the Patriots game and played, but neither was effective. Robinson had one catch for four yards, with one drop and did not finish the game.

Robinson did not speak with reporters Tuesday, but said on his paid appearance on the “McNeil & Parkins Show” on WSCR-AM on Monday that he is continuing to get treatment and is hopeful of playing Sunday against the Jets at Soldier Field.

“The primary focus is getting back to 100 percent,” Robinson said. “I don’t think that’s far-fetched at all.”

Mack’s status is unknown. He didn’t speak to reporters after the game on Sunday, nor during open locker room on Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Nagy acknowledged it’s “not an easy decision or process” with players who are not 100 percent but healthy enough to be on the field. But like with the laboring pitcher who is sure he can get the next guy out, Nagy might be better off leaning on his own heretofore cautious instincts rather than trusting players to evaluate themselves. It worked pretty well in training camp and the preseason.

2. Consider it a sign of progress that the Bears’ offense just scored 31 points against a Patriots defense that has finished in the top-10 in points allowed in 11 of the last 12 seasons, and almost every facet of the offense was panned — quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the offensive line, the wide receivers and the running game. The bar seems to have been sufficiently raised.

For the record, the Patriots’ defense currently is ranked 20th in scoring, but was ninth before allowing 40 points to the Chiefs and 31 to the Bears — similar offenses with Matt Nagy’s fingerprints on them.

3. Another sign of progress: When the Bears drove 58 yards on six plays for a touchdown to open the third quarter — Trubisky’s six-yard pass to running back Tarik Cohen — it marked the third consecutive game the Bears have scored a touchdown on their opening possession of the second half. That’s generally, though not positively, a sign of good halftime adjustments.

How rare is that? The Bears haven’t accomplished that feat in at least the last 38 seasons. In fact, they’ve only scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half in two consecutive games three times in that span — 2014, 2007 and 2005.

In six games under Nagy, the Bears have scored three touchdowns and a field goal with two punts on their opening drive of the second half — an average of 4.0 points per possession. They averaged 1.0 in three years under John Fox (five touchdowns, five field goals in 48 games) and 1.4 over the previous 20 seasons.

4. With 81 rushing yards on six carries against the Patriots, Trubisky is second in rushing among quarterbacks with 245 yards on 31 carries (7.9 avg.) — behind the Panthers’ Cam Newton, who has rushed for 257 yards on 52 carries (4.9 avg.).

Trubisky is on a pace to rush for 653 yards this season, which would be third among NFL quarterbacks since the 1970 merger, behind the Falcons’ Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006) and the Bears’ Bobby Douglass (968 yards in 14 games in 1972). Douglass, who led the NFL in yards per carry in 1972 (6.9), still is the all-time leader in rushing yards per game with 69.1. But his passer rating that season was 49.8, 25th in the league. Trubisky’s rating is 97.1, 13th in the league, so as a run/pass threat, Trubisky probably rates ahead of Bobby Douglass in the annals of Bears quarterback history.

5. Trubisky’s running ability enhances the Bears’ offense, but his success as a runner comes with greater risk as he gets more and more bold with his scrambles. Trubisky ran out of bounds on two of his six rushes and scored on another. But he was tackled three times — cutting inside on his 41-yard run in the third quarter instead of heading out of bounds. Is he living too much on the edge?

“Well, you always have risk,” Nagy said. “And we always tell them to protect themselves to make sure when you’re in the field of play, just get down and be smart.

“I think [Sunday] was more the way the game was going, the way he was feeling like what he needed to do to help out in some situations more so than just reading the backer — he pulls it and runs. [That’s] a little different. Scrambles are different than run-game reads.”

6. When the Bears’ defense was carrying the load in the first three weeks, following a 16-14 victory over the Cardinals, Matt Nagy said, “it’s going to balance out.” Just two weeks later, it already has — at least on paper. The offense is ranked 11th in total yards (380.7 per game) and 10th in points 26.0). The defense is ranked 12th in total yards (350.0) and eighth in points (20.0).

7. Wide receiver Kevin White added another chapter to his star-crossed NFL career Sunday — the biggest play he has made in three seasons with the Bears ended up as just 54 yards of frustration, one yard short of the end zone. Still, he had two receptions for 64 yards, which could give White the confidence boost he needs to jump-start his career. But the Bears have to give him the chance. That they have more confidence in Josh Bellamy than White is not a good sign for the former first-round draft pick.

8. Brady’s 55-yard completion to Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter was the 13th pass play of 30 or more yards allowed by the Bears’ defense this season — equaling their 2017 total after just six games. Missed tackles by Prince Amukamara and Eddie Jackson gave Gordon 31 yards after the catch.

On the seven pass plays of 40 or more yards the Bears have allowed this season, 265 of the 389 total yards (68.1 percent) have come after the catch.

9. Josh McCown Ex-Bears Player of the Week Award: Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers clinched Carolina’s 21-17 victory over the Eagles with a strip-sack of Carson Wentz on a fourth-and-two at the Panthers’ 14-yard line with 21 seconds to play Sunday. The 38-year-old Peppers has 156.5 career sacks — fourth on the all-time list — including 38 sacks in 51 games since the Bears cut him after the 2013 season.

10. Bear-ometer: 8-7-1 — vs. Jets (W); at Bills (W); vs. Lions (T); vs. Vikings (L); at Lions (L); at Giants (W); vs. Rams (L); vs. Packers (W); at 49ers (W); at Vikings (L).