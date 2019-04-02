1st weekend of IL youth turkey hunt: Harvest down from 1st weekend last spring
Harvest during Illinois’ first weekend youth turkey hunt is down slightly from the first last spring.
Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Here’s an update on the 2019 Illinois Spring Youth Wild Turkey Hunting Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:
After the first weekend of the 2019 Spring Youth Turkey Season (March 30-31), youth hunters have harvested a preliminary total of 622 birds. This compares to 646 birds for the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The top five counties for harvest so far are Randolph (22), Marion (21), Jefferson (21), Pike (19), and Fayette (19). The Youth Turkey Season concludes this weekend, April 6-7.
Preliminary results from the youth turkey hunt last weekend, and comparable results for 2018, by county, are listed below…
COUNTY 2018 2019 Adams 24 8 Alexander 8 7 Bond 3 6 Boone 2 2 Brown 10 3 Bureau 8 9 Calhoun 8 10 Carroll 6 3 Cass 8 12 Champaign 1 1 Christian 2 1 Clark 6 2 Clay 9 9 Clinton 9 5 Coles 1 1 Crawford 11 9 Cumberland 4 0 DeKalb 0 1 DeWitt 3 2 Edgar 3 0 Edwards 6 4 Effingham 8 8 Fayette 20 19 Ford 0 1 Franklin 4 12 Fulton 11 15 Gallatin 10 7 Greene 7 8 Grundy 1 2 Hamilton 10 11 Hancock 21 13 Hardin 6 0 Henderson 4 5 Henry 6 10 Iroquois 5 3 Jackson 14 7 Jasper 2 5 Jefferson 19 21 Jersey 7 4 Jo Daviess 15 18 Johnson 6 10 Kankakee 1 3 Kendall 0 1 Knox 9 11 Lake 0 1 LaSalle 4 3 Lawrence 5 3 Lee 4 3 Livingston 3 0 Logan 1 0 Macoupin 18 18 Madison 7 9 Marion 15 21 Marshall 2 1 Mason 7 8 Massac 2 3 McDonough 2 3 McHenry 6 8 McLean 1 1 Menard 3 8 Mercer 16 18 Monroe 7 8 Montgomery 10 3 Morgan 5 3 Ogle 9 5 Peoria 1 1 Perry 18 8 Pike 16 19 Pope 0 3 Pulaski 7 12 Putnam 1 0 Randolph 23 22 Richland 0 4 Rock Island 7 5 Saline 2 7 Sangamon 4 6 Schuyler 10 9 Scott 3 1 Shelby 6 10 St. Clair 13 15 Stephenson 9 11 Tazewell 3 3 Union 15 11 Vermilion 3 1 Wabash 0 1 Warren 1 4 Washington 11 7 Wayne 16 14 White 9 7 Whiteside 3 6 Will 3 2 Williamson 10 11 Winnebago 6 3 Woodford 1 3 TOTAL 646 622