Five moves we would make in free agency if we ran the Bears

With general manager Ryan Pace wading into what he calls the “treacherous waters” of free agency, here are five moves we would make if we ran the Bears:

1. Sign WR Allen Robinson

Is the risk worth the reward? It’s a question Pace considers when approaching all players in free agency.

Robinson embodies risk. He only had one catch last season for the Jaguars because he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 1.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace talks to reporters in January. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

His production also decreased in 2016 (73 catches, 883 yards, six touchdowns) after his breakout campaign in 2015 (80 catches, 1,400 yards, 14 TDs), though quarterback Blake Bortles’ inefficiency is a likely factor.

But if Pace is going to be aggressive in his pursuit of any player, it must be Robinson, 24. His youth and upside fit the Bears’ rebuilding plans.

As always, the competition for Allen will shape his next contract, but some interested teams likely will push for incentive-laden contracts to offset risks.

Bears chief negotiator Joseph Laine and Pace already prefer inserting incentives into contacts. But to sign Robinson, the Bears need to be competitive with the guaranteed money portion of Allen’s contract.

For the Bears, that could mean exceeding certain price parameters they’ve set for Robinson, a course of action that they’ve have refused to take in the past with other free agents.

Robinson should change that, though. Have we mentioned yet that quarterback Mitch Trubisky needs the help?

2. Sign WR Albert Wilson

Coach Matt Nagy lured senior offensive assistant Brad Childress, the Chiefs’ former assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, to help install the Chiefs’ offense.

That’s partly why Wilson, a 5-9 speedster, should be signed, too.

Adding Wilson wouldn’t solve the Bears’ woes at receiver. He’s a complementary piece. But Wilson’s familiarity with Nagy certainly helps all involved in it, too.

Wilson, 25, set career highs last season with 42 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yarder.

3. Sign TE Jimmy Graham

Pace prefers signing players who have previous connections to him or his coaches. It limits risk. The successful signings of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and linebacker Danny Trevathan are examples.

Pace was part of the Saints’ front office that drafted Graham in 2010. That familiarity could result in a short-term deal. If Pace can convince Hicks to leave the Patriots, then there is hope that Graham will at least entertain Pace.

The Packers and Saints are reportedly interested in Graham, 31. But his age should limit the years attached to potential offers, which helps the Bears.

Evaluating free-agent tight ends starts with the Eagles’ Trey Burton. But the NFL Network reported that he is expected to have a robust market. Burton has potential, but it’s best not to overpay for his limited production.

Graham, meanwhile, still is productive. His 10 touchdowns last year for the Seahawks were his most since he had the same for the Saints in 2014.

4. Re-sign CB Prince Amukamara

Amukamara, 28, played under a one-year, $7 million contract last season, and re-signing him to another short-term deal makes sense.

The Bears have featured new starters in the secondary every year under Pace. Keeping Amukamara changes that with the Bears using the transition tag on Kyle Fuller and safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos already in place.

The Bears also tendered nickel back Bryce Callahan, a restricted free agent. They have the right of first refusal.

The Bears also have a talented group of cornerbacks to evaluate for the draft. It starts with considering Ohio State’s Denzel Ward or Iowa’s Josh Jackson for the eighth overall selection.

5. Create a pass-rush competition

Adding outside linebackers/pass rushers is a priority only Leonard Floyd, Isaiah Irving and Harold Jones under contract.

Targeting young players whose careers have been derailed by injuries or organizational changes could result in fierce battles for training camp. Trent Murphy, Jeremiah Attaochu and Aaron Lynch are among the available players who stand out.