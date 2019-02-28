Flea market, LVVA Derby, shows, fishing seminars: Shows week 8, Chicago outdoors

A room scene in 2018 at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market at Rolling Meadows Hill School. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Another eclectic weekend in show season comes around Chicago outdoors with everything from a swap meet to a couple shows to a twice rescheduled ice-fishing derby to a fundraiser. Details for all are at the bottom.

I will be at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School. My hopes of attending the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout are gone because of a family event Saturday evening.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and swap meets this weekend; with the ice fishing event at the bottom:

The Northern Illinois Boat Show starts at noon today and runs through Sunday at the New Lake County Fair Grounds in Grayslake.

I will be at Ron Wozny’s tables for the Indoor Fishing Flea Market Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School. It is sponsored by Chicagoland Muskie Hunters and RMHS Parent Teacher Organization. It runs 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Should be interesting considering “The Lip,” Ken Schneider, will be at the adjacent table.

Mike Allen and Kurt Nelson, from Midwest Waters Angling, and Andrew Ragas, from Northwoods Bass Adventures, will be the featured speakers Saturday at the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout. It is 3-9 p.m. at the Elmhurst American Legion.

Rich Matthews (9 a.m.), of Musselhead Tackle, will speak on using cutbait and meat rigs for salmon and trout and Capt. Scott Wolfe (10:30 a.m.), who charters out of Waukegan, will talk on locating fish and structure around Waukegan during free seminars Saturday at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. Call at (224) 789-7627 or click here for more information.

If you’re up for a drive Downstate, the Elmwood All Outdoors Show is this weekend at Elmwood Community Schools, outside of Peoria. It is a packed show, built off the model of the Tinley Park show with a Downstate flair.

ICE FISHING EVENT

The rescheduled LVVA Ice Fishing Derby is 5 a.m. to noon Saturday on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. Weather finally cooperated after two earlier postponements.