Forward Lauri Markkanen remains the most important Bulls player this offseason

Lauri Markkanen won’t be in for any surprises during his exit interview with Bulls coach Jim Boylen next week.

The second-year forward will likely meet with Boylen on Thursday, get a quick review of his season, and more importantly, receive his marching orders on what will be a huge offseason for the 7-footer.

On top of that priority list will be getting physically stronger. Markkanen made a big jump in that department last summer, but a severe right elbow injury which occurred in training camp proved to be a major setback in his expected Year 2 jump, keeping him sidelined until December.

Even when he did return, Markkanen privately told people that he was still dealing with a lot of pain and likely came back about a month early.

With the elbow now healed, however, and all the tests on his rapid heart rate all coming back positive so far, it’s not only about getting back the strength he had built up last offseason, but pushing that envelope even further.

“I think his overall strength needs to improve,’’ Boylen said of Markkanen. “His ball-handling needs to improve. And I think he can become an even more consistent shooter from the perimeter. One thing we talk a lot about [with him] is going right. You want to be good going both ways. That expands your game.

“I’m satisfied with his progress. But I think he has a chance to grow.’’

He better grow. With the roster currently set like it is right now, Markkanen is the one true Bulls player that could reach superstar status. That’s not to say he will or he’s even in that area code these days, but he’s their best chance at hitting that elite ceiling.

That’s why going into the offseason, Markkanen sits alone atop the Sun-Times’ Bulls player power rankings:

1. Lauri Markkanen – The significance of the elbow injury not only altered Markkanen’s second season, but the organization as a whole, with former coach Fred Hoiberg losing his job and the Bulls eventually going back into semi-tank mode – a path they did not want to venture down when the season started.

If Markkanen can improve from the post and increase his physical strength to also play some more five, his dominant February in which he averaged 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game could be season-long averages.

2. Wendell Carter Jr. – The only way Carter’s value takes a hit is if the Bulls land the top overall pick and draft Zion Williamson. Carter would likely be the odd man out of the starting lineup in that scenario, instead having to anchor the second team.

It was a solid rookie campaign for Carter, but because he’s a bit undersized in the middle with some matchups, bigger, stronger centers gave him problems. He is still the best rim protector the Bulls have, however, and that’s why he’s so valuable.

3. Zach LaVine – Yes, LaVine needs to continue improving his game, but he also needs to show leadership this summer, being the one that gathers his teammates together for workouts, as well as showing the organization his work ethic.

4. Otto Porter – Boylen admittedly needs to figure out how he wants to continue incorporating Porter and his pick-and-roll game into the offense, but like LaVine, this summer is more about Porter showing leadership and continuing to be a voice that carries weight.

5. Denzel Valentine – No Bulls player will have more pressure on him this summer than the former No. 14 overall pick from the 2016 draft. Valentine missed the entire season with ankle surgery, and it’s sink or swim time for the guard/forward.

He could be the best three-point shooting threat they currently have when healthy.