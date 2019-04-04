The Bulls offense will still be a work in progress heading into the offseason

There was no question that Jim Boylen came in hot that first week on the job back in early December.

Some of it was just his personality, some of it was a code red ordered from up above, some of it was simply done for effect for a team that needed some “shock and awe,’’ as the then-new coach called it, and some of it was just a search for answers.

Boylen, who took over from a fired Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, wanted to see exactly what he had moving forward with his personnel, both on the court, and maybe more importantly, the make-up of their toughness off of it.

With just three games left, however, Boylen was real enough to admit that he doesn’t have all those X and O answers, especially when it comes to how this product will mesh when everyone is healthy and they all come together.

All the key components of the core went down with injuries this season, whether it was Lauri Markkanen’s elbow injury to start the year or rookie Wendell Carter Jr. having to be shut down after 44 games because of left thumb surgery.

Heck, veteran Otto Porter Jr. has never even played with Carter because Porter was acquired on Feb. 6, weeks after Carter was lost.

So all Boylen and his staff have to go on are pieces.

There was Markkanen’s February, Zach LaVine’s October and March, Porter’s 15 games before his right shoulder betrayed him, and more than a few Carter eye-opening moments both on the practice floor and in games.

How those pieces will come together? That’s what the coach has been working on in his free time, and will continue doing into the offseason.

“I have a feel,’’ Boylen said, when discussing how he plans to run his offense with this group at full strength. “I have a sense. I don’t want to act like I have all the answers. I think the multi-ball-handler thing is good. Our spacing improved. I thought we established driving the ball to the paint this year. We’ve done that well. So there is some foundation laid.

“But it will be a work in progress.’’

The Bulls offense was at its best when the multi-ball-handlers were unleashed, specifically Markkanen. That rebound-and-go mentality saw Markkanen average 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in February, with the 7-footer showing a ball-handling ability he displayed back in international play.

LaVine also showed an ability to rebound and attack the defense before it could get set, as well as play-make for his teammates, so there is definitely an offensive philosophy to build on.

Porter will be the wildcard in the offense, not only because of his ability to knockdown outside shots – an aspect of his game the Bulls knew – but also a surprisingly good feel for attacking defenses out of the pick-and-roll – an aspect of his game that wasn’t displayed with the Wizards because of their ball-dominant backcourt.

“I was so encouraged with Otto’s ability to run pick-and-roll because that’s something we can expand on,’’ Boylen said. “I don’t know that yet. I think we can.’’

That’s why Boylen is all for letting guys rest and recover starting next week, but also wants them preparing for a summer of work to help put to bed those unanswered questions.

“We’re building something here,’’ Boylen said. “We’re not a team that’s playing until the middle of May or middle of June and take a month off. We have to get back to work. I know my staff and I will do that. And I’m hoping our team will do that too.’’