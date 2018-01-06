Fred Hoiberg says the next step for Kris Dunn in his maturation is consistency

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday against Toronto was a struggle for Kris Dunn.

A 1-for-6, two-point struggle to be exact.

The following game against Dallas, Dunn went from tying a season low to establishing a new career high, lighting up Rookie of the Year candidate Dennis Smith Jr. for the tune of 32 points. Saturday against Indiana? Again, an inconsistent night.

Welcome to the next step in Dunn’s maturation.

“Just the consistency,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of his starting point guard. “The turnovers were something he had gotten much better at over the course of the year. And he regressed a little bit [against Portland] where he had eight. Those are things that can’t happen. We know they probably will still being so early in his career.

“But Kris has been great for us. He has really established himself in a leadership-type position. He has made big plays for us down the stretch. We’ve been really impressed with Kris’ work ethic and basketball IQ.’’

That’s why before the game with the Mavericks, Hoiberg met with Dunn in the morning and basically handed him the reigns to the offense.

He wants Dunn feeling comfortable enough to call his own plays, rather than having to look over his shoulder at the bench to see what set Hoiberg wants to run.

“Coach felt like he had more trust in me,’’ Dunn said of the decision. “I appreciate coach for having that trust in me.’’

Hoiberg met with Dunn once again Saturday before the Pacers game, this time reiterating the positives. What the third-year coach really likes about Dunn, however, is while his play gets a bit inconsistent from game-to-game, his demeanor doesn’t have much flinch to it.

“He really is steady,’’ Hoiberg said. “Even after he had a couple tough performances, and he bounced back with a great attitude the next day in practice when we watched film. And even [Friday] night after the game, he walked onto the plane, went and got his clips, sat down and watched it. I had a good talk with him [Saturday] morning just with the positives he did.

“He’s really level right now, which you have to be in this league to have success. You can’t let your highs get too high, your lows get too low, and Kris has done a really nice job with that.’’

Tip-ins

Reserve big man Cristiano Felicio was supposed to meet up with his Bulls teammates in Indiana on Saturday, but the organization opted to keep him with the G-League Windy City Bulls to continue to get more work. … Cameron Payne had right foot surgery back on Sept. 8, and the latest scan came back clean enough for him to start full physical activity. There was still no timetable for him to start basketball activity. Payne was supposed to miss four months, but it’s now likely much longer than that, as mid-February could be his return date. He is expected to be the third point guard behind Dunn and Jerian Grant.