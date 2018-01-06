Bulls a no-show in loss to the Pacers, and Fred Hoiberg wasn’t pleased at all

INDIANAPOLIS – The last time the Bulls played the Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, coach Fred Hoiberg called the last-second loss “devastating.’’

Saturday’s 125-86 loss in the Pacers’ home arena? Flat-out embarrassing.

“We were awful, we were awful,’’ Fred Hoiberg said afterward, and that was just the third-year coach talking about the defense.

Add in a lack of physicality, a lack of energy coming out of the back-to-back in Dallas the night before, and then a 38 percent shooting night on the offensive end? The type of game film that should be watched once and quickly thrown in the nearest fire.

“We can’t lose our confidence now,’’ Nikola Mirotic said of the fourth loss in the last five games. “We’ve been playing better. We need to keep practicing, we need to put this game behind us, focus on the next game and just stick together. We need a little bit more urgency. Some games we start like, ‘OK, let’s see what’s going to happen,’ and then you’re losing by 10 and then you start losing by 20.’’

And eventually you lose by 39.

The bottom actually fell out for the Bulls in the second quarter, starting with a T.J. Leaf three-pointer that put Indiana up 34-26. After Bobby Portis answered with a three of his own, the Bulls were outscored 16-4 over the next six minutes and eventually 33-11 in the entire quarter.

While this was a Bulls team that had dug itself out of holes in previous games the last month, there wasn’t a shovel big enough for this mess.

They were down 64-37 at the half, had committed 11 turnovers, and looked to have very little to give in the second half.

“The bottom line is they were comfortable all night, we weren’t,’’ Hoiberg said. “They brought the fight to us. They got into us right away, we didn’t handle it well. We had 11 first-half turnovers, points in the paint 46-36, second chance [points] 19-4, fast break points 17-9. That’s really all you need to know about [Saturday].’’

Not all, but all that mattered.

The Bulls leading scorer was Bobby Portis with 15, all of the starters were at least minus-22 or worse in the plus/minus category, and for the first time in franchise history the Bulls have now given up 124 points or more in four straight games.

So while Saturday was a bad night all around, the defensive concerns are growing.

“We’ve had some lapses,’’ veteran Robin Lopez said of the defensive end. “I don’t want to let us off the hook defensively, but I think we know it’s an issue, we’re aware of that, but that’s something we’re trying to get back to. [Saturday] I think Indiana was just far more physical than us and that was a huge issue for us. I’m not too worried about that. That hasn’t been a big problem for us this season.’’

Effort at times has, and that seem to tick off Hoiberg more than anything.

This season isn’t about wins and losses for Hoiberg in the eyes of the front office. It’s about developing the young players, and also making sure that there is effort and fight every night.

Watching the Pacers take that effort away in the second quarter and leaving his team hanging its head? That hasn’t sat well with Hoiberg anytime it’s happened this season.

“The things that made us a successful team, we need to do it,’’ Hoiberg said. “We didn’t do that [against Indiana]. They came out and just laid the wood to us start to finish.’’