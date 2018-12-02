Fred Hoiberg will be coaching for his job once the Bulls roster is healthy

There is nothing set in stone that this is absolutely Fred Hoiberg’s last year coaching the Bulls.

The Sun-Times confirmed that over the weekend.

What can’t be denied, however, is the growing whispers coming from atop that the next month will be crucial for Hoiberg even finishing out the rest of this season in that coaching seat.

The Saturday debut of Lauri Markkanen was a critical first step in that evaluation process, as the second-year player was sidelined throughout the first 23 regular-season games, recovering from a right elbow injury suffered the first week of training camp.

Once Hoiberg gets the remaining injured pieces back in Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee), there needs to be results. Wins and losses will carry weight for Hoiberg in his fourth season, but not as much as this group showing some serious forward strides in development and quickly.

Even then it might not be enough, according to one source.

There was a report last season that Hoiberg had a stipulation in his contract that would make the fifth and final year of his deal void if he didn’t reach certain qualifiers, but the Sun-Times already reported that is not the case.

Hoiberg’s five-year, $25-million deal was guaranteed, which means if they do move on from him in February, they will still be paying him through next season. Not a concern for board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who terminated Tom Thibodeau while still owing him $9 million over two years.

The debate in all of this, however, is will the front office be judging Hoiberg’s tenure fairly, and can it even be judged fairly?

Critics of Hoiberg will say that he inherited what the organization deemed “a championship-caliber team’’ in Year 1, and failed to even make the playoffs.

The argument: He actually inherited an insane asylum, with players involved in a civil war, as well as having a complete distrust of general manager Gar Forman.

Critics of Hoiberg will say that he had a 2-0 playoff lead over top-seeded Boston in Year 2, and didn’t get it done.

The argument: He took a roster of players that didn’t fit his offensive system to the postseason, and was in command of the Celtics until point guard Rajon Rondo was injured in Game 2 and was out the remainder of that series.

Critics of Hoiberg will look at the 27-55 record last season.

The argument: It was Year 1 of the rebuild, all the young pieces not named Cristiano Felicio showed positive development, and the team actually out-performed its own talent level in the win-loss column.

Then there’s this season where critics of Hoiberg will point out the 5-19 record, the defensive lulls, and a handful of embarrassing losses.

The argument: A rash of key injuries, a fixture in the rebuild in Zach LaVine having an All-Star level season, the defense has never been Hoiberg’s responsibility, and he was saddled with yet another player that doesn’t fit his system in Jabari Parker.

Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson will have their input, as will COO Michael Reinsdorf, but the old man still seems to carry the hammer in all of this, and Jerry Reinsdorf never apologizes for using it, as questionable as some of his decisions have been with both the White Sox and Bulls the last decade.

One telling moment from Saturday night came after the game, when Hoiberg was asked about how he sees rookie Wendell Carter Jr. and Markkanen co-existing on the court.

“I think Lauri can play really well with Wendell,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think that’s the future of this franchise is those two guys on your frontline.’’

A future that Hoiberg likely won’t get to see fully develop.