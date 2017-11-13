GQ names controversial QB Colin Kaepernick ’Citizen of the Year’

GQ magazine has named Colin Kaepernick as its “Citizen of the Year.”

“He’s been vilified by millions and locked out of the NFL—all because he took a knee to protest police brutality,” GQ said. “But Colin Kaepernick’s determined stand puts him in rare company in sports history: Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson—athletes who risked everything to make a difference.”

The free-agent quarterback has been embroiled in controversy since he started to protest police brutality of the African Americans by kneeling during the national anthem while a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

His kneeling became a flashpoint and started a movement among NFL players and other athletes. But Kaepernick has become a lightning rod for controversy as critics claim his actions have disrepected the flag.

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in 2017 and has remained an unsigned free agent this season. He has accused the NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

He has been mostly silent but told the magazine he wanted to participate to “reclaim the narrative” of his protest. He never is directly quoted in the article, but GQ uses photography that evokes past athletes and past civil rights struggles.