LIVE BLOG: Cubs 0, Dodgers 0, B2; Scoreless after quick first inning

Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Top of Second

Rich Hill threw a 1-2-3 second inning and has retired the last six Cubs batters.

Albert Almora and Jason Heyward grounded out, and Addison Russell struck out swinging.

The Cubs have one baserunner in their last 25 batters.

Cubs 0, Dodgers 0, Middle Second

Due up for Dodgers:

4. Hernandez 0-0

5. Forsythe 0-0

6. Barnes 0-0

————————–

Bottom of First

Jon Lester quickly retired the Dodgers in order in the first, requiring only seven pitchers to get out of the inning.

Lester bookended the inning with groundouts from Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger. Justin Turner flew out to Albert Almora in deep left field.

Lester looks well rested, which was the biggest concern after pitching on Wednesday against the Nationals.

Cubs 0, Dodgers 0, End First

Due up for Cubs:

5. Almora 0-0

6. Russell 0-0

7. Heyward 0-0

——————–

Top of First

Rich Hill and the Dodgers came out of the top of the first unscathed after surrendering a leadoff single to Jon Jay.

Jay stroked a hit to left-center field, but Hill and his sweeping curveball kept the Cubs in check.

Kris Bryant flew out to right, Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging, and Willson Contreras struck out looking.

Jay’s single was the Cubs’ first baserunner since the fourth inning yesterday.

Cubs 0, Dodgers 0, Middle First

Due up for Dodgers:

1. Taylor 0-0

2. Turner 0-0

3. Bellinger 0-0

———————–

LOS ANGELES — Jason Heyward, who has never faced Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, will get his first start for the Cubs tonight in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (6:38 CST, TBS, 670-AM).

Kyle Schwarber, who went 0-for-3 in Game 1, is out of the lineup and Jon Jay remains in the leadoff spot for the Cubs.

Albert Almora Jr., who supplied all of the Cubs’ offense in a Game 1 loss, returns to the starting lineup and will bat fifth.With Jay in left field, Almora in center and Heyward in right, manager Joe Maddon has his top defensive set in the outfield.

Left-handed veteran Jon Lester gets the start for the Cubs.

Cubs lineup:

Jon Jay LF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Albert Almora CF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Javy Baez 2B

Jon Lester P

Dodgers lineup:

Chris Taylor CF

Justin Turner 3B

Cody Bellinger 1B

Kike Hernandez LF

Logan Forsythe 2B

Austin Barnes C

Yasiel Puig RF

Charlie Culberson SS

Rich Hill P

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 5-2 in Game 1 Saturday. Since the league championship series expanded to seven games 31 years ago, winning Game 1 has been significant, with the winning team owning a 22-9 record. The last team to win the NLCS despite losing Game 1 was the Giants in 2012, who defeated the Cardinals in seven games.

Lester was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA over two starts in the 2016 NLCS, won by the Cubs in six games. He was the winning pitcher in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in the Cubs’ 8-4 victory.