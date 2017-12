Hoge & Jahns Podcast: What will Week 17 be like for Bears coach John Fox?

In episode 141 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ regular-season finale against the Vikings.

What will the final week be like for coach John Fox? What does another Week 17 game mean against the Vikings? Plus, more on cornerback Kyle Fuller, your voicemails and their NFL and college picks.