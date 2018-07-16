Home Run Derby 2018: Time, TV channel and how to watch online

The 2018 MLB Home Run Derby will be held Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. There’s an eight-man group of sluggers competing in the annual event, which starts at 7 p.m. CT using the same head-to-head format implemented a few years ago.

Cubs fans will want to tune in to see Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber, who are competing on different sides of the bracket. That means there’s a chance we could have a Baez vs. Schwarber final, which would be a lot of fun for Cubs fans and a little less fun for everyone else.

However, don’t hold your breath because there’s a lot of firepower in this field. Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins will also be stepping to the plate.

The format has batters face off against each other in timed competitions to see who can hit the most home runs. Each hitter is given four minutes from the release of the first pitch, and they’re awarded 30 seconds of bonus time for hitting two homers that equal or exceed 440 feet. Whoever hits the most dingers by the end of their time advances to the next round.

Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby, the fourth member of the Yankees to do so. The Cubs have had three winners (Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg, Sammy Sosa) while Frank Thomas took home the only title for a White Sox player in 1995.

Bracket

How to watch the 2018 Home Run Derby

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN