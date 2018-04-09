How a hand injury might take Kris Bryant’s MVP game to another level for Cubs

Kris Bryant still feels it when he tries to crack the knuckles on his left hand.

“It’s like, `Oh, I slid into a third baseman’s foot last year. That’s why I can’t do that,’ “ he said.

Almost nine months after the Cubs’ third baseman injured his left hand sliding head first into third in Atlanta last July, he still feels the lingering reminder in the sensitive area near the base of his pinky and ring fingers.

But he wouldn’t choose to have it any other way, he said.

“It’s just something I played through last year, and I’m glad I did,” he said, “because my year turned out great. At the end of the year I can look back on it and be satisfied with it because I want through a lot to get where I ended up.”

The residual effects of the injury – from scar tissue, he’s been told – isn’t noticeable when he plays, Bryant said.

But even though he missed only one game because of it last year, it was more than noticeable while he played hurt the rest of the season, as his power numbers dipped. Yet he stayed in the lineup as the Cubs charged down the stretch to a come-from-behind division title and a first-round playoff victory.

And he finished with a .946 OPS, finished third among National League players in WAR (Fangraphs.com) and finished seventh in league MVP voting.

After spending four consecutive seasons winning awards as the top player in college, top player in the minors, top rookie in the National League and then league MVP in 2016, the joke with Bryant was about what next level he would reach in 2017.

He thinks the injury might have been a measure of that next level – especially going forward in his career.

And if his start to this season means anything, he might be right.

“There’s always going to be something throughout the year that you have to battle through,” he said, “whether it be your mental demons, your body’s not feeling right, you’re hurt, coming off an injury – all that stuff plays into how you feel out there.

“Last year definitely my hand didn’t feel great, but I was pretty proud of the way I came through that and learned how to deal with that. … I learned a lot about what I can tolerate just from my experience last year.”

Considering it was the closest thing to a significant injury he’s had in his baseball career that could be a big piece of knowledge.

“I’ve never really had to play through pain before,” he said. “It’d be pretty easy to continue to get better if you just went out there and felt great every day.”

In fact, he has made the first nine games of the season look almost easy with his return to good health this year.

The most productive hitter during the Cubs’ grinding, 5-4 season-opening road trip, Bryant went 12-for-37 (.324) with six extra-base hits and eight walks.

He has already had two games in which he has reached base five times (albeit, a 17-inning game in one case).

That included a 5-2 victory in Milwaukee Saturday in which he hit a tying homer, tripled, had an infield single and walked twice (once intentionally).

“He’s just getting good at-bat after good at-bat,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I think 95 percent of his at-bats have been good.”

Whether Bryant is off to the kind of start that could lead to a third All-Star selection in his four seasons, he at least has reached another stage in his career.

“Our sport is unlike any other out there,” he said. “We’re playing every day, through the weather conditions, cold, hot, humid, whatever it is. But I think that ultimately makes us better players and better people just because we do know what it takes to reach a goal that we set for ourselves. And playing through injury helps that.”