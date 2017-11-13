Deer harvest by Illinois bowhunters remains well ahead of the harvest pace from the 2016-17 seaason at the same time.

That’s the most notable thing in the latest on deer harvest during archery season in Illinois.

Well, that and the percent of males in the harvest last week was 66 percent. Sounds like the peak or near peak of the rut.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Below is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, November 12, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 41,376 deer, compared to 36,587 for the same period in 2016.

Cumulative harvest to date has consisted of 46% does and 54% males (18933:22443).  During the past week, harvest sex ratios were 34% does and 66% males.

Top five counties were Pike (1530), Fulton (1208), Adams (947), Jefferson (924), and JoDaviess (843).

County results are [posted below].

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the breakdown county-by-county:

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through 11/12
County 2016 2017
Adams 886 947
Alexander 100 94
Bond 247 268
Boone 86 97
Brown 608 664
Bureau 442 509
Calhoun 422 483
Carroll 424 470
Cass 397 434
Champaign 207 265
Christian 311 349
Clark 478 552
Clay 353 359
Clinton 218 289
Coles 360 485
Cook 51 64
Crawford 531 641
Cumberland 268 326
DeKalb 119 120
DeWitt 299 351
Douglas 99 133
Dupage 12 23
Edgar 258 294
Edwards 129 142
Effingham 304 322
Fayette 480 564
Ford 32 36
Franklin 602 662
Fulton 1030 1208
Gallatin 141 162
Greene 457 592
Grundy 194 221
Hamilton 404 403
Hancock 518 601
Hardin 265 258
Henderson 172 175
Henry 301 352
Iroquois 217 236
Jackson 622 751
Jasper 332 382
Jefferson 831 924
Jersey 323 361
JoDaviess 742 843
Johnson 420 419
Kane 137 201
Kankakee 188 187
Kendall 108 121
Knox 627 675
Lake 122 191
LaSalle 501 509
Lawrence 301 327
Lee 293 305
Livingston 136 170
Logan 180 210
Macon 274 327
Macoupin 635 798
Madison 511 561
Marion 599 660
Marshall 242 234
Mason 211 253
Massac 174 170
McDonough 363 390
McHenry 343 366
McLean 320 369
Menard 229 285
Mercer 320 399
Monroe 226 293
Montgomery 421 439
Morgan 351 429
Moultrie 186 239
Ogle 500 469
Peoria 568 671
Perry 513 526
Piatt 90 119
Pike 1472 1530
Pope 547 561
Pulaski 136 137
Putnam 169 156
Randolph 632 731
Richland 251 289
Rock Island 489 559
Saline 258 327
Sangamon 446 547
Schuyler 639 775
Scott 138 196
Shelby 473 556
St. Clair 360 442
Stark 88 90
Stephenson 359 391
Tazewell 317 391
Union 456 488
Vermilion 529 582
Wabash 125 141
Warren 179 207
Washington 306 363
Wayne 512 614
White 295 301
Whiteside 340 364
Will 442 451
Williamson 597 721
Winnebago 328 360
Woodford 343 382
Total 36587 41376

 