Illinois deer harvest in archery season stays up: Illinois bowhunting

Deer harvest by Illinois bowhunters remains well ahead of the harvest pace from the 2016-17 seaason at the same time.

That’s the most notable thing in the latest on deer harvest during archery season in Illinois.

Well, that and the percent of males in the harvest last week was 66 percent. Sounds like the peak or near peak of the rut.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Below is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, November 12, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 41,376 deer, compared to 36,587 for the same period in 2016. Cumulative harvest to date has consisted of 46% does and 54% males (18933:22443). During the past week, harvest sex ratios were 34% does and 66% males. Top five counties were Pike (1530), Fulton (1208), Adams (947), Jefferson (924), and JoDaviess (843). County results are [posted below]. Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the breakdown county-by-county: