Illinois owns both archery whitetail world records: Latest Brewster’s nontypical

Luke Brewster with his pending world-record buck, taken Nov. 2 in Edgar County. Provided

Illinois now owns both archery world records for whitetail deer.

The Pope and Young Club, keeper of archery records, announced that a specially-convened panel found that Luke Brewster’s buck is the world record for nontypical, scoring 327 7/8th inches. (Click here to read P&Y’s account of the decision.)

Deer antlers are scored in inches (fractions of 1/8) by adding and subtracting such measurements as tine length, spread of antlers and main beam circumference.

Brewster’s buck was arrowed Nov. 2, 2018 in Edgar County. Click here to read the initial story on his freak of a buck.

Click here to read the story of the initial team measuring by Tim Walmsley, measuring for Boone and Crockett Club, his wife Bea Walmsley, P&Y measurer Kevin Chapman and state measurer Jim Barry.

This is quite a feat for Illinois, which has had the world record for typical buck since the late Mel Johnson arrowed a symmetrical 13-point buck on Oct. 29, 1965 in a Peoria County beanfield. It was formally scored at 204 4/8 inches and has stood the test of time for more than half a century.