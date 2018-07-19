Investing in ‘hometown kids’ has been an expensive failure for the Bulls

Have to hand it to them – no one does homecoming pressers like the Bulls.

There it was on display yet again Wednesday, as the organization used the new United Center Atrium to introduce former Simeon High School standout Jabari Parker.

“A dream come true,’’ according to Parker, who spoke just a bounce pass away from the Michael Jordan statue.

Coincidentally, a statue that actually might be willing to play better defense than the 2014 No. 2 overall pick.

“This is an exciting day for the Bulls organization and we view this as a very important signing for our franchise,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said. “We talked a lot about direction in the last year and how we had a little bit of a rebuild situation, and we feel this signing fits perfectly into the direction we chose. We’re adding another young talented player to our roster, someone with great versatility. Someone who is very skilled as far as passing, handling, can play in a team-system offense, so it is exciting to add to the current young guys that we have.’’

Maybe, but it comes with a price.

Two years, $40 million, even with the Bulls controlling the option for that second season.

A steep price? Not really, especially considering the amount of money the organization has dumped into “hometown kids’’ since the Derrick Rose extension was signed prior to the 2012 campaign, but still a price.

What should have Bulls fans concerned with the decision on Parker is how much is basketball related and how much is marketing related?

Honestly, they have failed in both departments when it comes to homecomings.

Rose’s deal was a five-year, $94.3 million deal, which at the time seemed like it was created in heaven and handed down to the franchise.

Yes, Rose’s knee betrayed him, but once the curtain was pulled back on his generational athleticism, what was left was a player who was unwilling to adapt his game, a low basketball IQ, and a guy that cared more about the Rose brand than the franchise he played for.

Once he was finally traded to New York in the 2016 offseason, the Bulls had paid about $73 million of that deal to go 185-143 in the standings – often without Rose healthy – never getting beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals, and totally Rose-d out with his drama.

Then came the Dwyane Wade homecoming.

The initial price tag to bring Wade back was two-years, $47 million.

The Bulls went 41-41 in his first season, and actually had the top-seeded Boston Celtics on the ropes in the first round of the playoffs, before Rajon Rondo fell to injury and the Bulls watched their 2-0 series lead flipped to four straight Boston wins.

The rebuild path was chosen after that 2016-17 season, and the Bulls were forced to buy out Wade once they moved Jimmy Butler.

Of the $47 million owed to the veteran guard, Wade collected about $38.7 million of it.

Now along comes Parker.

If he plays out his next two years in his hometown, the Bulls would have invested $181.3 million in hometown-kid marketing over an eight-year period, on the hook for $151.7 million of it.

And for what?

Yes, it gives the home fans something to scream about when players are introduced “From Chicago …’’

Yes, a handful of the media likes to eat it up, reliving the nights they swear they spent “watching DRose in the Simeon gym as a junior.’’

If the goal is chasing down a seventh championship, however, it’s been an expensive fail.

So again, is this organization about basketball or marketing?

It’s Parker’s turn to help answer that.