It ain’t easy being green, but Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. makes it look easy in win

For much of last season, and into this one, the Cubs’ leadoff spot often has been an exercise in queasy.

Albert Almora Jr. might have taken that to the extreme on Wednesday.

“Almora was not feeling well at all today. He was kind of the color of Kelly’s jacket most of that game,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of broadcaster Kelly Crull’s jaundice-green coat after the Cubs’ 13-5 victory over the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Almora robs Steven Brault of a hit in the sixth Wednesday night.

“So I was rally concerned about him,” Maddon said. “But he battled through it.”

Almora singled twice and doubled, scored two runs, and robbed Pirates pitcher Steven Brault of a hit with a diving catch in the sixth inning.

“Give him credit,” Maddon said. “H wanted to play, and I let him make that decision for himself. And he had himself a great night.”