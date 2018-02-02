Jabari Parker on ACL comeback No. 2: ‘I can be better. I’m a stronger person’

Jabari Parker is back. Again.

Nearly one year after the second ACL tear of his young career, the 22-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward — a former four-time state champion at Simeon — will take his home court at the BMO Harris Bradley Center against the New York Knicks.

Fifteen minutes is all he’s scheduled to play. For right now, it’ll have to be enough. Parker told the Sun-Times he’s coming back to the game with no fear of another injury.

“I really can’t control what happens,” he said. “I only can control my attitude, my therapy, taking care of my body. That’s all I can do — and not giving up. If I stay within those means, I’ll be satisfied.”

Five years ago, Parker was dominating the Public League as one of the great Chicago players of his lifetime. After a season at Duke — which ended in first-round NCAA Tournament disappointment — the 6-8 Parker joined the Bucks as the No. 2 overall pick.

He averaged 12.3 points over 25 games as a rookie before the first injury came in December of 2014. He was up to 20.1 points through 51 games when he was hurt — again, it was his left knee — in February of last year.

The plan was immediate stardom. The plan has changed, but the career goals have not.

“I feel like I can be better,” he said, “because the mentality is a lot better. It’s stronger. I’m a stronger person.

“I don’t look at myself like I’m not successful. It has been more hurdles than anything. … All my [goals] are very reachable and attainable.”

