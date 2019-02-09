Jabari Parker puts blame on Jim Boylen for their relationship turning ‘sour’

Wizards forward Jabari Parker said he has no ill feelings toward the Bulls. He left it all on the court.

“I handled everything I could with the situation I had,” Parker said. “I made the best of it.”

Returning to the United Center on Saturday just three days after the Bulls traded him and Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Otto Porter, Parker put the blame on coach Jim Boylen for the way things ended with the Bulls.

Believe it or not: Parker said he had a good relationship with Boylen at the start of the season. But that all changed in December after Boylen took over for ousted Fred Hoiberg.

Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker smiles as he stretches before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“It was a total 180,” Parker said. “[Before that,] we never had controversy. I always had his back, you know, with things that we had in-house problems with.”

The Bulls knew what they were getting with Parker when they signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. And if they didn’t, he made it very clear early on that he wasn’t going to play defense.

But that’s not Boylen’s style. Unhappy with his lack of effort, Boylen benched Parker for 12 of 13 games from Dec. 12 to Jan. 11. As time went on, disconnect grew between the two and Parker all but checked out of the Bulls. It eventually became evident that a trade was imminent.

“Just to see that relationship go sour — not from my end but from his end — was just bad,” Parker said. “Because you trust the guy, he says all the things. I understand it’s his decisions and whatever, but it was just hard.”

Parker said there wasn’t anything he could’ve done differently.

“I did the best that I could,” he said. “I pretty much showed it within my play. It didn’t pan out.”

Parker believes he’ll have a better opportunity with the Wizards after he said he was underutilized by the Bulls.

“I’m happy,” Parker said. “I haven’t smiled in a while, but it’s great.”

Difference of opinion

Otto Porter has been doing his best to stay controversy free the past 48 hours, but could only hide for so long.

Traded from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for a package that included Parker and Bobby Portis, Porter’s former coach Scott Brooks was talking about the small forward’s body of work in the nation’s capital, and his shot selection was brought up. Specifically, Porter being too passive.

“I finally did [get him to shoot more] but I’m not going to tell anybody how,’’ Brooks said. “That’s Jim’s issue. But he’s definitely going to have to tell him he needs more shots out of him. Otto is very comfortable. And that’s what you have to get out of him. You need more shots.

“It is a balance. I’ve always said when you have a great shot, don’t pass it to a guy who doesn’t shoot as well as you.’’

Porter didn’t see it that way.

“Of me? No.” Porter said when told that Brooks felt he was a reluctant shooter. “I feel like I’m a total basketball player. I do the little things well, and for me it’s just about playing to my potential.”